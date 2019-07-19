Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Gene London's Golden Age of Hollywood Costume Exhibit

From July 20 through August 11, Tanger shoppers can visit the stunning display, located in Suite 320 next to Levi's, featuring authentic screen-worn costumes from iconic luminaries such as Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis and many others. In addition, Gene London will hold free seminars each week, from Thursday through Sunday, telling stories of the costumes and the celebrities who wore them. Mr. London is also available for private tours and media interviews, upon request.

"We're thrilled to host Gene London's costume exhibit in a city with such a rich nightlife and entertainment scene," said Donna Danielson, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Atlantic City. "Our shoppers, locals and visitors alike, are keen on exploring the changing fashion over the years in Hollywood's Golden Age."

For more information, visit www.tangeroutlet.com/atlanticcity.

