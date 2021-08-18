Tanger Outlets Celebrates 40 Years of Style and Savings

Founder Stanley K. Tanger opened the first outlet shopping center in 1981, paving the way for an entirely new shopping channel. In 1993, Tanger became the first outlet developer to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust – opening new avenues of financing for the others to come. While reflecting on the past four decades of growth, the company remains firmly focused on its future, with an emphasis on delivering the best value, experience and opportunities for its shoppers and partners.

Tanger's vision has a sharpened focus on placing community at the forefront – whether through philanthropic and sustainable commitments or through innovation and an action-first approach to partnerships. Under new CEO Stephen Yalof's leadership, the company embarks on a fresh chapter, centered around real estate enriched by brand collaborations and elevated by retailer relationships, while honoring the rich heritage of Tanger Outlets.

Tanger's long and vibrant history is footnoted with many firsts: opening centers in key markets that serve large communities; bringing fresh, compelling brands and designers to cities across the country; and expanding its outlet platform to include home fashions, entertainment and services. The company seeks growth through innovation and collaboration, with an emphasis on sustainability and responsibility. Tanger has always given back to the communities it serves by supporting causes and initiatives such as cancer research; first responder and military programs; and education grants.

"With an incredible 40 years of history behind us, Tanger remains hyper-focused on providing a dynamic, engaging outlet experience," said CEO Stephen Yalof. "As our industry has continued to evolve, we celebrate this anniversary with one notion we know remains constant: shoppers will always look for their favorite brands, at the best value in an inviting atmosphere. This is something Tanger has proven it can always deliver."

In an exclusive anniversary partnership with new Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira, the outlet shopping leader has launched added savings throughout August. The collaboration honors the timeless fashions and iconic value that have become synonymous with the Tanger brand. Through a video series of style shorts, Oliveira modernizes and refreshes the classic closet essentials that shoppers count on decade after decade, while helping customers take advantage of extra limited-time savings with TangerStyle – a program that incentivizes shoppers with up to 25% savings on designer brands through Aug. 29.

"Tanger has been an icon in the shopping and fashion industries for four decades, consistently offering the best brand and designer names at incredible savings," said Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira. "In honor of this milestone anniversary, I am pleased to share legacy fashions, style tips and advice on scoring the latest looks at the best value. I'd like to personally invite shoppers to join in the celebration on Tanger's social channels and visit in-person for back-to-school shopping adventures!"

Each year, Tanger garners hundreds of millions of shoppers and millions of TangerClub members – providing iconic style at the best value across both national and local brands. TangerClub extends savings, bonus offers, VIP parking, spending rewards and more to loyal members, further elevating its customer experience.

