Tanger Outlets Celebrates Back-to-School Shopping Season With TangerSTYLE

"At Tanger Outlets, we take price out of the equation with our price match guarantee, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy their shopping experience," said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "Our shoppers can buy confidently knowing they are shopping the best deals for the fall season."

TangerSTYLE's curated guide features back-to-school shopping trends, with tips on how to wear to suit your family's lifestyle:

Textures & Patterns – Elevate your wardrobe with a pop of pattern and sophisticated textures this fall season. From floral and frills to denim and dainty details, Tanger Outlets has endless options from your favorite designer brands, for less.

– Elevate your wardrobe with a pop of pattern and sophisticated textures this fall season. From floral and frills to denim and dainty details, Tanger Outlets has endless options from your favorite designer brands, for less. Date Night Style – With the kids at dance class and soccer practice, weeknight date night has never looked better. Tanger offers exceptional savings on conversation-starting fall styles.

– With the kids at dance class and soccer practice, weeknight date night has never looked better. Tanger offers exceptional savings on conversation-starting fall styles. Statement Pieces That WOW! – From statement shoes to stylish sunnies, Tanger Outlets has the largest selection of fall accessories that can take your look from great to WOW!

– From statement shoes to stylish sunnies, Tanger Outlets has the largest selection of fall accessories that can take your look from great to WOW! A+ Back to School Styles – Shop at Tanger for back-to-school styles for kids of all ages. You'll find trendy graphic tees, classic uniform staples and everything in between for the new school year.

– Shop at Tanger for back-to-school styles for kids of all ages. You'll find trendy graphic tees, classic uniform staples and everything in between for the new school year. The Great Outdoors – This fall, shop Tanger Outlets for all your outdoor adventures, including boots and backpacks for hiking and jackets and accessories for camping, for less.

For more style tips, tricks and fashionable savings, visit www.tangerstyle.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Quentin Pell

Quentin.Pell@tangeroutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Outlets

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlets.com

