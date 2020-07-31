Tanger Outlets Gears Up For Back To School

The beginning of the school season may look different this year, but shoppers can still experience the best savings Tanger has to offer, no matter where their classroom might be. When visiting Tanger's open-air centers, shoppers will be greeted with amenities and support - from social distancing guidelines to regular cleaning protocols - to ensure that the shopping experience is as enjoyable as it has always been. All of Tanger properties require facial coverings for the wellbeing of our shoppers and team members. Tanger is also offering greater flexibility, with additional shopping options like curbside pickup and Tanger Virtual Shopper, Tanger's concierge service.

"At Tanger Outlets, our shoppers can trust that they are shopping the best deals on the best brands for fall," said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "Whether at our open-air centers or through our Virtual Shopper program, shoppers don't have to compromise on safety or price to be fashion-forward this or any season."

This year's TangerSTYLE sale has something for everyone, from must-have back-to-school styles for kids to workwear and athleisure for parents. Tanger is the best value destination, not only for unbeatable fall deals, but for styles that will carry the family through the changing seasons. Tanger makes shopping fun and has designed the centers to include stores that not only offer great value but include an assortment of fashion, accessories, cosmetics and home décor to meet all shoppers' needs.

TangerSTYLE's exclusive stylists bring shoppers this season's top trends, including tips on how to shop, no matter the budget:

A+ Styles & Savings: Play it cool on the first day of school with playful shades of denim.

Play it cool on the first day of school with playful shades of denim. Staycation or Virtual Learning Staples: Cable knits, candles and coffee: shop Tanger's designer brands for home worthy must-haves and cozy leisure wear.

Cable knits, candles and coffee: shop Tanger's designer brands for home worthy must-haves and cozy leisure wear. Effortless Essentials: From the living room to the classroom or boardroom, find balance where fashion meets function.

From the living room to the classroom or boardroom, find balance where fashion meets function. Finishing Touches: Elevate everyone's attire this season with a touch of WOW from bold jewels, fun textures and statement shoes.

For more style tips, tricks and fashionable savings, please visit tangeroutlet.com.

Shoppers can access the deals before they shop at www.tangeroutlet.com/tangerstyle or through the Tanger mobile app.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

CONTACT:

Quentin Pell

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

www.tangeroutlet.com

