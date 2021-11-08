Tanger Outlets Invites Families to Experience the Magic of the Holidays with The Elf on the Shelf®

From Nov. 8 – Dec. 24, the Scavenger Hunts will offer photo-worthy opportunities during the holiday shopping season, a peak timeframe when savvy shoppers flock to Tanger Outlet Centers to shop top outlet brand names. Guests can prepurchase a Scavenger Hunt booklet online at tangeroutlets.com/theelfontheshelf, via special QR codes on signage throughout the centers, or directly at Shopper Services. Once collected from Shopper Services, the booklet will unlock the magical Scavenger Hunt and help guests begin a special mission from Santa, filled with entertaining, interactive clues to locate Scout Elves hidden around each center. After discovering the elves' hiding spots, guests may return to Shopper Services to collect their prize, a delightful holiday toy.

"For years, families across the country have cherished the fun, tradition and magic of The Elf on the Shelf," said Tanger Outlets Executive Vice President and CMO Carrie Warren. "While our stores have been busy fully stocking their shelves for the holidays, our center teams have also been preparing to host hundreds of adventurous Scout Elves to entertain families. Our goal is to provide our visitors the best brands and hottest designers at unbeatable outlet prices, and we're offering even more family fun this season with The Elf on the Shelf – making Tanger Outlets a must-visit holiday experience."

To learn more about The Elf on The Shelf® Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets, visit tangeroutlets.com/theelfontheshelf and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit TangerOutlets.com.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates®. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

