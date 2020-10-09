Tanger Outlets Joins the Civic Alliance to Encourage Participation in November Election, Offers Paid Time Off to Employees Who Work the Polls

Through its work with the Civic Alliance, Tanger will participate in Power the Polls , an initiative to address the nationwide poll worker shortage by recruiting and training the next generation, with the goal of securing at least one million volunteers by November. As part of the effort, Tanger is encouraging its regular full-time employees to utilize available paid time off through the volunteerism program to serve as poll workers in their communities.

Tanger's participation in the Civic Alliance is part of the company's recent efforts to support civic engagement and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council's leadership and action goals ahead of the 2020 election. Last month, Tanger began a partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting voter registration amongst young people, installing voter registration stations at 24 of its open-air locations nationwide. This partnership encourages employees and shoppers to check their registration status, register to vote, find a local polling place, access information about how to vote early and review registration deadlines state by state.

"At Tanger, we believe our democracy works best when we all participate. We value civic engagement, especially exercising the right to vote, which is why we have taken a number of steps to help our employees and customers navigate this election season," said Stephen Yalof, Chief Operating Officer and President of Tanger Outlets. "We are excited to join the Civic Alliance and continue our partnership with HeadCount ahead of the upcoming election. I'm proud of Tanger's continued commitment to supporting civic engagement among our employees and shoppers. By working together, we can ensure everyone's voices are heard this November."

To learn more about Tanger's commitment to supporting civic engagement, visit www.tangeroutlet.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About the Civic Alliance

The Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, healthy and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country's future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join us at civicalliance.com.

About HeadCount

Since 2004, HeadCount has registered over 650,000 voters and worked with a long list of musicians and partners including Ariana Grande, JAY-Z, Beyonce, March for Our Lives, RuPaul's DragCon, MTV, and Dead & Company. With 40,000 volunteers, HeadCount ranks as one of the most active grassroots civic participation organizations in the United States.

