Tanger Outlets Launches 26th Annual Tanger Pink Campaign In Support Of The Ongoing Fight Against Breast Cancer

Launching today through October 31, the campaign is offering Tanger shoppers unlimited use Pink Savings Cards in two formats: a mobile card on your phone or a physical card for your wallet. For $10, the Pink Savings Cards give recipients 25% off all month long at any center. Shoppers can save big on the best brand names and designer fashions, including Ann Taylor, Coach, Under Armour, Kate Spade, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Michael Kors and many more, while making a big, "pink" impact on the fight against breast cancer.

Individual centers will also host local events, including 5K walks/runs and other activations to enhance the shopping experience and shine the light on breast cancer awareness. Proceeds from the campaign will support local breast cancer organizations as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the nation's highest-rated breast cancer organization according to Charity Watch and Charity Navigator.

"We are excited to continue working with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and local organizations this fall," said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "We are committed to supporting the research that will one day lead to a cure for the disease that has impacted so many families. Our goal for 2019 is to come together as the strong and united force that we are and continue to fight for a cure."

In 2018, Tanger Outlets raised more than $908 million for breast cancer research. Since 1993, Tanger Outlets has been proudly involved in the fight against breast cancer, spending the last 26 years partnering locally and nationally to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

CONTACT: Quentin Pell, Quentin.Pell@tangeroutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlets.com

