Tanger Outlets Offers Shopping, Savings & Style This Spring

From now until April 25, Tanger Outlets, is offering unbeatable deals on a full assortment of spring products and additional seasonal savings through its exclusive TangerSTYLE program. Shoppers can access the deals before they shop when visiting tangeroutlet.com for an exclusive 25% off savings offer.

"This year, we worked closely with our retailers to choose and showcase the latest trends to meet the demands and lifestyle changes of our valued customers," said Carrie Warren, Chief Marketing Officer at Tanger Outlets. "While fashions have become more relaxed this past year, due to the pandemic, we still wanted to provide our shoppers with the chic, trendy and affordable options to keep them looking their best, even if they're working from home."

TangerSTYLE spring's curated guide has something for everyone, from bright colors and cheerful prints, to delicate neutrals and earth tones. This season's popular trends include:

Surprising silhouettes are making a comeback. From wide roomy legged trousers to flowy dresses and joyful prints, Tanger has everything you need to stay comfortable and fashionable this spring.

are making a comeback. From wide roomy legged trousers to flowy dresses and joyful prints, Tanger has everything you need to stay comfortable and fashionable this spring. Next-Level Neutrals – Slide into the season with shades of baby's breath white, butter cream and desert mist. These delicate, earthy layers make a statement on their own and also blend beautifully with other palettes.

– Slide into the season with shades of baby's breath white, butter cream and desert mist. These delicate, earthy layers make a statement on their own and also blend beautifully with other palettes. Coastal and Classic – Dip into rich hues of blues, denim and natural at Tanger this spring. Classic styles that demand attentions from some of our brands like Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Kate Spade , J. Crew and more.

– Dip into rich hues of blues, denim and natural at Tanger this spring. Classic styles that demand attentions from some of our brands like Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, , J. Crew and more. Spark some joy with color and prints – Vibrant colors and dramatic prints will let your outfit do the talking this season.

While Tanger Outlets is excited for shoppers to safely join us in-person at our open-air centers to make the most out of their shopping experience, shoppers can also shop remotely for their favorite brands, styles and outlet value deals across multiple retailers via onsite shopping specialists and stylists through the Tanger Virtual Shopper Program TM. Through the program, customers can choose to either have their items shipped directly to them or opt for curbside pick-up at the center nearest them.

For more style, tricks and savings, please visit tangeroutlet.com. Click here for the exclusive TangerSTYLE Spring video.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact

Quentin Pell

SVP Business Operations Chief of Staff

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

www.tangeroutlet.com

