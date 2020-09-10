Tanger Outlets will begin the 2020 Holiday Season Early & Joins Retailers in Closing on Thanksgiving Day

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, announced that the company will close on Thanksgiving Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have put the best interest of our shoppers, retailers and team members as our priority," said Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. "Our decision to close our centers on Thanksgiving Day will give everyone more time to enjoy the day with their loved ones before heading into the busy holiday season."

To meet the needs of customers changing lives this holiday season, Tanger is enhancing holiday shopping and kicking off the season on November 1st. Tanger and its retail partners will start offering the best deals of the season earlier than ever, giving everyone a chance to shop when they want and how they want, to make shopping hassle free and festive for all. Extended hours will also begin the first weekend in November and continue throughout the holiday.

"This year, we wanted to give our shoppers the safest and most enjoyable holiday shopping experience at our primarily open air centers," said Stephen Yalof, President and COO of Tanger Outlets. "For the entire month of November, we're offering special holiday sales and exclusive gifts for our shoppers. Proper health and safety protocols will be in place to keep our shoppers safe while enjoying all the fun and savings Tanger has to offer this holiday season."

This year,Tanger has expanded its services to make shopping even more convenient by offering three ways to shop, which include in-person shopping all of Tanger's centers, multiple curbside pick-up locations throughout each property, and its exclusive Virtual Shopper Concierge program.

Tanger's complete list of holiday hours can be found on www.tangeroutlet.com. Holiday promotions will be added as the season approaches.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

