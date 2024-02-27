Tanger to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that it will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference from March 4 through March 6, 2024. Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bilerman, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a round table presentation scheduled for 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tanger.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 15, 2024 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

About Tanger®

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

Investor Contact Information

