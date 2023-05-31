Tanger to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that it will participate in Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference from June 6 through June 7, 2023. The Company will also host a tour of Tanger Deer Park on June 5 in connection with the Evercore ISI REITs One-Day Retail Tour of Long Island, NY.

Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bilerman, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in an analyst-led Q&A session at the Nareit conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio-only webcast will be available online at investors.tanger.com/news-events or at Tanger 2023 REITweek Presentation. An online replay will be available at the same locations after the conclusion of the presentation until Friday, June 16, 2023.

The company's current management presentation may be accessed through investors.tanger.com/news-events/presentations.

About Tanger® Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

Investor Contact Information

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

T: (336) 856-6066

[email protected]

