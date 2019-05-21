TANGERINE DREAM 7 CLASSIC ALBUMS REMASTERED AND REISSUED ON CD UMe-Virgin June 14, 2019

1 X CD, download and streaming editions of 7 classic albums remastered

Features bonus tracks

Loved and revered worldwide for many decades, Tangerine Dream were true pioneers of ambient and electronic music. Their influence is massive – and the albums they recorded for Virgin Records between 1973 and 1979 remain classics.

The albums 'Phaedra', 'Rubycon', 'Ricochet', 'Stratosfear', 'Encore', 'Cyclone' and 'Force Majeure' are all present and newly remastered in stereo – from the original first-generation master tapes.

1 CD Versions:

CD1:

'Phaedra'

1. Phaedra (17.36)

2. Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares (9.41)

3. Moments of a Visionary (7.55)

4. Sequent C (2.18)

Bonus tracks:

5. Phaedra (Steven Wilson stereo remix) (19.37)

6. Sequent C (Steven Wilson stereo remix) (2.21)

CD2:

'Rubycon'

1. Rubycon Part One (17.14)

2. Rubycon Part Two (17.35)

Bonus track:

3. Rubycon (extended introduction) (15.04)

CD3:

'Ricochet'

1. Ricochet Part One (16.59)

2. Ricochet Part Two (21.04)

Bonus tracks:

3. Ricochet Part One (17.06) (Steven Wilson stereo remix)

4. Ricochet Part Two (21.21) (Steven Wilson stereo remix)

CD4:

'Stratosfear'

1. Stratosfear (10.33)

2. The Big Sleep in Search of Hades (4.27)

3. 3am at the Border of the Marsh from Okefenokee (8.48)

4. Invisible Limits (11.25)

Bonus tracks:

5. Coventry Cathedral – The Original Film Soundtrack (34.02)

Previously unreleased (other than original broadcast)

6. Stratosfear (single edit) (4.17)

7. The Big Sleep in Search of Hades (single edit) (3.24)

CD5:

'Encore'

1. Cherokee Lane (16.24)

2. Monolight (19.53)

3. Cold Water Canyon (18.05)

4. Desert Dream (17.47)

Bonus tracks:

5. Encore (3.14)

6. Hobo March (4.49)

CD6:

'Cyclone'

1. Bent Cold Sidewalk (13.07)

2. Rising Runner Missed by Endless Sender (5.02)

3. Madrigal Meridian (20.30)

Bonus tracks:

4. Haunted Heights (6.11)

5. Barryl Blue (7.19)

CD7:

'Force Majeure'

1. Force Majeure (18.18)

2. Cloudburst Flight (7.28)

3. Thru Metamorphic Rocks (14.30)

Bonus track:

4. Chimes and Chains (4.47)

