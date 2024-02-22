Tangibly Achieves SOC2 Certification, Confirming Enhanced Data Security and Trustworthiness

News provided by

Tangibly Inc

22 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly Inc, a SaaS trade secret management platform, proudly announces its successful certification of SOC2 compliance. This significant milestone underscores Tangibly's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and reliability for its customers.

Tangibly has developed the industry's first SaaS platform designed to help companies manage their trade secrets. Their proprietary AI platform, Patent X-Ray™, enables rapid identification of potential trade secrets throughout the patent lifecycle. The platform also contains end-to-end compliance workflows to ensure that confidential information is being managed to the current legal best practices.

Achieving SOC2 compliance demonstrates that Tangibly has implemented rigorous controls and safeguards to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data. This certification is particularly crucial for companies that handle sensitive information, as it demonstrates their adherence to industry-recognized security protocols.

"We are thrilled to announce that Tangibly has achieved SOC2 compliance," said Liat Belinson, CTO at Tangibly. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to data security and a testament to the hard work of the extended Tangibly team."

SOC2 compliance certification is awarded following a thorough audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor, which evaluates an organization's controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality. By successfully meeting the stringent criteria outlined in the SOC2 framework, Tangibly demonstrates its capability to safeguard customer data against unauthorized access, breaches, and other security threats.

About Tangibly

Founded by a world-class team of legal, business, and technology market leaders, Tangibly is the world's first AI-powered, end-to-end solution to help manage enterprise trade secrets. Unlike patents, trademarks, and copyrights, which have a government registry to establish their authenticity, trade secrets require owners to execute certain best practices to ensure the asset is legally compliant. Tangibly makes this process easy and efficient. Built on AWS with best-in-class security, Tangibly's platform allows companies to protect their competitive edge by identifying, managing, and protecting their valuable trade secrets.

For more information about Tangibly, please visit www.tangibly.com.

Media Contact:
Raul Sheen
2064194207
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tangibly Inc

Also from this source

Tangibly Awarded IAM's IP Disruptors 2024 Award and Announces Major Product Updates to Accelerate Trade Secret Management in the Enterprise

Tangibly Awarded IAM's IP Disruptors 2024 Award and Announces Major Product Updates to Accelerate Trade Secret Management in the Enterprise

Tangibly, the leading AI powered trade secret management platform, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious IAM IP Disruptor...
Tangibly Closes $7M Seed Round and Adds Key Executives

Tangibly Closes $7M Seed Round and Adds Key Executives

Tangibly, a SaaS trade secret discovery and management platform backed by Madrona and other top investors, today announced that it had a final close...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.