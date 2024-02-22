Tangibly Achieves SOC2 Certification, Confirming Enhanced Data Security and Trustworthiness

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly Inc, a SaaS trade secret management platform, proudly announces its successful certification of SOC2 compliance. This significant milestone underscores Tangibly's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and reliability for its customers.

Tangibly has developed the industry's first SaaS platform designed to help companies manage their trade secrets. Their proprietary AI platform, Patent X-Ray™, enables rapid identification of potential trade secrets throughout the patent lifecycle. The platform also contains end-to-end compliance workflows to ensure that confidential information is being managed to the current legal best practices.

Achieving SOC2 compliance demonstrates that Tangibly has implemented rigorous controls and safeguards to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data. This certification is particularly crucial for companies that handle sensitive information, as it demonstrates their adherence to industry-recognized security protocols.

"We are thrilled to announce that Tangibly has achieved SOC2 compliance," said Liat Belinson, CTO at Tangibly. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to data security and a testament to the hard work of the extended Tangibly team."

SOC2 compliance certification is awarded following a thorough audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor, which evaluates an organization's controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality. By successfully meeting the stringent criteria outlined in the SOC2 framework, Tangibly demonstrates its capability to safeguard customer data against unauthorized access, breaches, and other security threats.

About Tangibly

Founded by a world-class team of legal, business, and technology market leaders, Tangibly is the world's first AI-powered, end-to-end solution to help manage enterprise trade secrets. Unlike patents, trademarks, and copyrights, which have a government registry to establish their authenticity, trade secrets require owners to execute certain best practices to ensure the asset is legally compliant. Tangibly makes this process easy and efficient. Built on AWS with best-in-class security, Tangibly's platform allows companies to protect their competitive edge by identifying, managing, and protecting their valuable trade secrets.

For more information about Tangibly, please visit www.tangibly.com.

