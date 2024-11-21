Tangibly Announces QuickStart, the Key Building Blocks to Launch a Trade Secret Program

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly, a SaaS platform for trade secret management and advanced patent analysis, is proud to announce the launch of QuickStart™, a guided workflow to launch a trade secret management program. New users can now explore QuickStart and the full Tangibly platform with a free 14-day trial.

Since 2016, legislation in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and China has strengthened trade secret protection, with damages in misappropriation cases reaching hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars. As trade secrets become central to a comprehensive IP strategy, companies often need support to implement and manage an effective trade secret program. Tangibly provides the tools and guidance to build strong trade secret programs, with QuickStart as the essential first step.

The QuickStart functionality allows Tangibly users to quickly and efficiently gauge their readiness level for managing confidential information. The QuickStart workflow covers foundational basics such as trade secret and AI policies, system security, HR processes, and more. Establishing these foundational steps is essential to demonstrate that companies are meeting or exceeding the "reasonable measures" standard required by law for trade secret protection.

Tim Londergan, CEO of Tangibly, highlights, "Our customers want to know if they are meeting the reasonable measures standards that are required to enforce trade secret rights in litigation. Our new QuickStart workflow quickly checks that the key building blocks of a trade secret management program are in place. Just as a house relies on a strong foundation for lasting value and stability, an effective program begins with a solid base."

Tangibly's free 14-day trial enables users to experience the full functionality of the platform from QuickStart to the trade secret management workflows to its advanced AI platform, designed to help customers identify trade secrets underlying their patents. The free 14-day trial account also gives users access to Tangibly's trade secret policy and AI policy templates.

To learn more and start your free 14-day trial, please visit https://www.tangibly.com.

About Tangibly

Tangibly is an intellectual property SaaS platform delivering advanced solutions for trade secret protection and patent analysis. The AI-powered platform simplifies legal compliance and offers robust features including asset cataloging, access management, legal agreement tracking, and comprehensive training for employees and partners. Tangibly also provides professional services delivering expert strategies and guidance to effectively secure and manage your IP and trade secrets.

www.tangibly.com

