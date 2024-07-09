Tangibly Inc and Exalt IP Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Innovative Trade Secret and Patent Solutions to the UK

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly, the leading AI powered trade secret management platform, is proud to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Exalt IP, a premier UK-based IP consulting firm. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations to deliver comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to businesses and legal professionals in the UK.

The partnership between Tangibly and Exalt IP represents a significant step forward in providing integrated and streamlined Trade Secret management services. By combining Tangibly's advanced technology platform with Exalt IP's extensive expertise in intellectual property consultancy, the partnership will offer clients unparalleled support in protecting and maximizing the value of their intellectual assets.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Technology Integration: Clients will benefit from the seamless integration of Tangibly's robust IP management platform with Exalt IP's consultancy services, ensuring a cohesive and efficient IP management experience. Comprehensive IP Solutions: The partnership will provide a one-stop-shop for all Trade Secret related needs, from the identification of trade secrets to taking 'reasonable steps' to protect them. Expert Guidance and Support: Clients will have access to Exalt IP's seasoned IP professionals, who bring years of experience and specialized knowledge to help navigate the complexities of trade secret law.

"We are excited to join forces with Exalt IP," said Tim Londergan, CEO at Tangibly. "This partnership allows us to expand our service offerings and provide our clients with unparalleled expertise and technology in the field of intellectual property management within the UK."

"Partnering with Tangibly is a natural fit for Exalt IP," added John Pryor, CEO/Founder at Exalt IP. "Together, we can offer a comprehensive suite of IP services that combines technological innovation with deep industry knowledge, delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The partnership between Tangibly and Exalt IP is set to commence immediately, with joint initiatives and service offerings being rolled out over the coming months. Both companies are committed to working closely together to ensure a seamless transition and to maximize the benefits for their clients.

About Tangibly

Tangibly is a global leader in trade secret protection. Leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise, Tangibly helps businesses safeguard their confidential information and mitigate the risks of intellectual property theft.

About Exalt IP

Exalt IP is a premier intellectual property consultancy firm, specializing in providing strategic guidance and support to businesses and individuals in managing their intellectual property portfolios. Exalt IP offers a wide range of services, including trade secret programmes, brand protection, and innovation scouting.

