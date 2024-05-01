Tangle Teezer Promotes Dogfluencers, Ellie and Emma the Golden Retrievers, to Chief Barketing Officers

First-of-its-kind campaign announces Tangle Teezer's pet care products launch into PetSmart doors nationwide

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangle Teezer is thrilled to debut their first-ever Chief Barketing Officers, Ellie and Emma the Golden Retrievers . The announcement is made in collaboration with the brand's Pet Teezer Detangling and Deshedding Brushes, launching in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and online at PetSmart.com .

Tangle Teezer, the inventor of the famous detangling hair brush with patented teeth technology, has helped people across the world experience life untangled – with over 100 million hair brushes sold worldwide. The full collection encompasses an array of award-winning detangling hair brushes, blow-drying, and styling hair tools – and now a widely accessible Pet Teezer collection!

Ellie and Emma's newly appointed positions amplify the brand's unwavering support for the canine and feline communities, bringing grooming essentials with innovation to the whole family. These beloved therapy dogs and notable social media figures with over 13 million followers, will help spread awareness about Pet Teezer's nationwide availability at PetSmart. View Ellie and Emma's announcement on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook !

"Detangling and deshedding floof can be ruff, but it doesn't have to be!" says Ellie and Emma, Chief Barketing Officers, "Every pet deserves a healthy coat, which is why we're excited to paw-tner with Tangle Teezer as the brand's fur-st ever Chief Barketing Officers (CBOs). Our first order of business? Sniff out the new pawsh Pet Teezer brushes for our fellow fido and feline friends at our favorite place, PetSmart. Go fetch yours today!"

"We're excited to team up with Ellie and Emma to roll out our Pet Teezer's expansion. We believe that every pet deserves to be pampered, and this partnership will help us introduce the Tangle Teezer innovation to the entire household!" says Fiona Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer.

Tangle Teezer's Pet Teezer Collection is available for $14.99 - $16.99 in PetSmart stores and online at PetSmart.com .

About Tangle Teezer:

Tangle Teezer's mission is to reinvent the way all hair is cared for, a stroke of genius at a time. Founded by leading hair colorist Shaun P in London in 2007, Tangle Teezer began life as an idea in a salon and has grown to become a global business which has sold over 50 million hairbrushes worldwide. Not stopping at just one invention, the innovation has continued, many awards have been won, and our ground-breaking hair brushes have moved beyond an array of detangling hair brushes to include blow-drying and styling hair tools. All made using our patented teeth technology, which you won't find on any other hairbrush, the power is in the teeth, and always will be.

