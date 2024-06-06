Tanglewood Total Wealth Management® named one of the top Registered Investment Advisor firms in 2024 by Worth magazine

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®, a comprehensive wealth management firm in Houston, announced that it was named one of the top Registered Investment Advisor firms in 2024 by Worth magazine. Worth's Top RIA Firms 2024.

"This is an exciting achievement for our firm and none of this would have happened without the talented and dedicated team here at Tanglewood and our wonderful clients who make this all so rewarding," company founder John Merrill said.

After beginning his career in financial services with a major financial planning and investment firm in 1974, founder John F. Merrill registered with the SEC as a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm in 1979. This was rare at the time as most firms' revenues were from commission-based products that they sold.

From the beginning, Tanglewood has focused on and specialized in the financial needs of business owners and professionals. As more people sought the firm's expertise, Tanglewood expanded to encompass the needs and expectations of the ever-broadening client base. While Houston will always be home, Tanglewood's clientele has expanded throughout not only all of Texas, but across the United States and the globe.

Today with a growing team of professionals and over $1.3 billion in discretionary assets under management, the firm is proud to serve multigenerational families whose loyalty has endured over 45 years.

Worth's Leading Advisor program uses a rigorous selection process to identify the best registered investment advisors, including AUM of over $500 million, predominance of high-net-worth clients, and unbiased advice independent from broker-dealers. More about the methodology and other important disclosures can be found at https://www.tanglewoodwealth.com/rankings.

About Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®

Tanglewood is an independently-owned SEC registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas offering clients both professional money management and access to an array of comprehensive wealth planning services.

