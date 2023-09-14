Tanglewood Total Wealth Management selected as #58 RIA in the country on the 2023 CNBC FA 100 List

News provided by

Tanglewood Total Wealth Management

14 Sep, 2023, 11:23 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®, a comprehensive wealth management firm in Houston, was ranked #58 on the CNBC FA 100 list. 

"This is an exciting achievement for our firm and none of this would have happened without the talented and dedicated team here at Tanglewood and our wonderful clients who make this all so rewarding" company founder John Merrill said.

After beginning his career in financial services with a major financial planning and investment firm in 1974, founder John F. Merrill registered with the SEC as a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm in 1979. This was rare at the time as most firms' revenues were from commission-based products that they sold.

From the beginning, Tanglewood has focused on and specialized in the financial needs of business owners and professionals. As more people sought the firm's expertise, Tanglewood expanded to encompass the needs and expectations of the ever-broadening client base. While Houston will always be home, Tanglewood's clientele has expanded throughout not only all of Texas, but across the United States and the globe.

Today with a growing team of professionals and over $1.2 billion in discretionary assets under management, the firm is proud to serve multigenerational families whose loyalty has endured over 40 years.

The methodology for the CNBC FA 100 was prepared in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions and started with an initial list of 40,646 RIA firms from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. The list was eventually cut to 812 RIAs with those firms meeting CNBC's proprietary criteria. 

CNBC staff sent an extensive email survey to all those firms that met the initial criteria. The CNBC team verified that data with those firms and with the SEC regulatory database. AccuPoint once again applied CNBC's proprietary weighted categories to further refine and rank the firms, ultimately creating the list of the top 100 firms. More about the methodology can be found at www.CNBC.com/FA100.

About Tanglewood Total Wealth Management®

Tanglewood is an independently-owned SEC registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas offering clients both professional money management and access to an array of comprehensive wealth planning services.    

SOURCE Tanglewood Total Wealth Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.