Tango Announces $14M Series A and Launches Workspaces for Teams

Tango's Workspaces brings powerful collaboration and robust features to transform process documentation and scale business operations.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango , the leading Workflow Intelligence Platform that streamlines the creation of process documentation, today announced its $14 million Series A funding, bringing its total funding to $19.7M. Tiger Global Management led the round, with Slack Fund and Atlassian Ventures participating. Existing Tango investors also participated and included Wing VC, General Catalyst, GSV Ventures, Red Sea Ventures, and Outsiders Fund. In conjunction with the funding, Zach DeWitt, Partner at Wing VC, will join Tango's board of directors.

Tango's Workflow Intelligence Platform provides the insights necessary to scale business operations by standardizing best practices, onboarding and training new hires more quickly, and improving employee performance. Through its Chrome Extension and Desktop Application, Tango automatically captures processes in real-time and generates instantaneous, beautiful step-by-step how-to guides that can easily be exported or embedded into learning management systems and knowledge bases.

Since the launch of its Chrome Extension in September 2021, Tango quickly scaled to 100,000 users in just eight months and became Product Hunt's second most upvoted product of 2021.

"Slack charted the course for bottoms-up adoption. We strongly believe great collaboration tools have undeniable product-led DNA. Tango has this in spades, and we have incredibly high conviction in the team's ability to define the category," says Jason Spinell of Slack Fund.

Introducing Workspaces

Over 25,000 teams are currently using Tango, highlighting the need for functionality that can serve entire organizations. Tango's Workspaces, built for teams, bring powerful collaboration features, including shared folders, viewership analytics, Workflow discovery, and user permissioning.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted companies' knowledge management challenges in shifting to a virtual workforce. Today, businesses still face challenges when collaborating and accessing information across the organization. The Great Resignation has only exacerbated this, with many businesses facing higher turnover rates and more significant recruitment difficulties. Tango allows teams to capture processes in the flow of work and the new Workspaces product enables real-time access to quality process documents for all team members. With real insights into how work is getting done, organizations can standardize best practices from top performers, identify knowledge gaps, and support employees to improve their performance and career satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to announce our recent funding to continue building Tango. Our mission is to improve the future of work by providing solutions businesses need for effective collaboration and knowledge sharing. In addition, we are proud to launch Workspaces, bringing organizations of all sizes the insights they need to better understand how work is performed. With the ability to see and understand how work is getting done, organizations can focus on improving employee performance, standardizing best practices, and ultimately, scaling business operations," said Ken Babcock, co-founder and CEO of Tango.

"Companies of all sizes are craving easy-to-use documentation tools to thrive in today's distributed work environment," says Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. "Atlassian Ventures' investment in Tango helps us deliver this powerful collaboration solution to teams across our over 200,000 cloud customers."

Tango will use the funding to continue focusing on new internal collaboration features for both the creator and the consumer of documentation. Tango envisions a future of work where documentation mirrors the organization: a living, dynamic approach to internal knowledge.

To learn more about Tango and transform your process documentation, visit www.tango.us .

About Tango:

Tango is the premier Workflow Intelligence Platform that empowers people to be their best at work. Tango is the fastest way to create step-by-step tutorials and documentation, enabling top performers and teams to auto-capture and share best practices, all in the flow of work. Tango generated Workflows captured by its Chrome Extension and Desktop app helps teams onboard new hires, train employees, and facilitate process improvement.

Tango was founded in 2020 by Ken Babcock, Brian Shultz, and Dan Giovacchini to elevate teams and improve how work gets done.

