Tango Brings Personalized Content With New 'For You' Feature

This new tech is the Streamer Recommendation System, or SRS for short. The SRS' superior algorithm has the ability to provide over 100,000 suggestions per minute in less than a tenth of a second per recommendation.

Prior to the unveiling of this new technology, Tango CEO Uri Raz declared, "Our number one priority has always been providing the best possible live streaming experience, both for our users and our invaluable artists. This technology is just one of many advanced steps that we are taking to make sure that Tango creators are able to turn their talents into an income. We have no doubt that live streaming is the future of content production and distribution, and the Streamer Recommendation System is a crucial part of that."

Preliminary data shows that the system is already a success for both viewers and streamers - increasing Tango user activity and streamer revenue significantly. Users are now more than twice as likely to give gifts, with gift amounts increasing by 110%. This falls in line with Tango's stated goal of creating an online community where artists around the world can easily monetize their art and earn a living.

When asked, Tango users expressed significant excitement about this most recent technological development. With one user stating, "The feature is great! It's amazing how quick Tango can customize content, while live! I'm enjoying this new version very much and appreciate the Tango team for always staying ahead on tech!"

Stay tuned to learn about future Tango tech updates.

Want to see what Livestreaming For you is all about? Simply download the Tango App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. For more updates, follow Tango on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tango Me

Tango is a leading global live streaming platform that empowers content creation, social connections, and fan monetization in real-time. Our vision is to bring a new creator economy to life, one that enables anyone to engage with their supporters, live, and earn money through micro-transactions. Launched in 2009 as the world's first video messenger app, and developing breakthrough video technologies ever since, Tango has garnered over 450 million downloads by users in over 190 countries. Tango is privately owned and is based in San Francisco.

Company Contact:

Tal Zilberman

VP Marketing

[email protected]

Tango Me

SOURCE Tango