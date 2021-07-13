Tango Card Adds Mary Shelley as Chief People Officer

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card®, the B2B company that makes rewards easy to send and awesome to receive, announced today that Mary Shelley has joined Tango Card as its first ever Chief People Officer. Mary was previously Vice President, Human Resources at SeekNow and has held significant Human Resources leadership roles with other organizations including EBTH, CafePress, and Infusionsoft.

Shelley joins Tango Card's leadership team at an important inflection point. The company's commercial growth is accelerating and Tango Card is quickly adding employees - recently topping 200 full-time employees. Additionally, Tango Card is trying to be progressive and thoughtful in defining what the future of work looks like for all its employees.

"For anyone who knows Tango Card or has read about us on sites like Glassdoor, this incredible addition to our leadership team should come as no surprise. Part of our written strategy – which outlines how we expect to win in the marketplace - is that we continuously invest in our team, values, and culture. Having Mary join us at this stage of our growth and evolution is critical to our success as a company," says David Leeds, Tango Card's CEO and Founder. "Attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent has always been challenging, and we all know this has become even more challenging as we navigate new realities. We set out to find someone with the skills, approach, and temperament to help all of us navigate and thrive, and I'm confident we found this in Mary. She is awesome, and I'm thrilled she chose to join us," concludes Leeds.

"I am thrilled to join Tango Card because of our technology, mission, values, focus on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), and commitment to our customers and recipients," says Mary Shelley. "I am energized to partner with super smart, passionate, and dedicated Tangocardians to scale the business effectively while both evolving our amazing culture and navigating the post-COVID new way of working. We have so much growth potential - it's a fantastic time to join a true innovator in the Rewards and Incentives industry," concludes Shelley.

