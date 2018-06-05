Tango Card and Alvin Healthcare Partner: First Pre-Paid Access to Telehealth Doctor/Nurse Visits via Corporate Rewards/Incentive Programs

SEATTLE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card, the innovative provider of digital rewards and incentives to enterprise customers, today announced a partnership with Alvin Healthcare's Hello Alvin service, a nationwide telehealth platform providing 24/7 healthcare access from any mobile device or computer, which includes Teladoc, the leading provider of virtual care services, as well as an unlimited 24-hour nurse line and the ability to email medical specialists. The new Hello Alvin Healthcare Card offers first-of-its-kind, prepaid telehealth access for employees and is part of Tango Card's digital rewards and incentives platform.

Nat Salvione, Chief Commercial Officer at Tango Card, says, "At Tango Card we are always on the lookout for products that are unique in the marketplace and desired by our customers. The Hello Alvin Healthcare Card and team definitely fit this profile, and we welcome this innovative addition to our catalog which aligns nicely with our clients' wellness goals."

Tango Card's Reward Delivery Platform and Rewards as a Service API aggregates the reward catalog behind many employee recognition, spot reward, safety award, and employee wellness programs and platforms. By adding the Hello Alvin Healthcare Card, this unique and innovative marriage of technologies now allows employers to provide access to telehealth to attract, retain and reward all employee types, including full-time, part-time, temporary, contract, and freelance staff as an ancillary (stand-alone) incentive, reward or perk.

"Tango Card is especially excited to offer this new reward to many existing clients with large programs focused on employee wellness – a perfect match for this new type of reward," continues Salvione.

Joey Truscelli, co-founder of Hello Alvin, says, "Providing access to Hello Alvin's telehealth platform for routine minor illnesses can dramatically improve health outcomes for employees and their families, especially those with limited benefits, and save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in annual out-of-pocket healthcare costs versus in-person visits. The Hello Alvin Healthcare Card is a very meaningful reward in employee recognition programs across the board, and Tango Card is the partner we've chosen to help us expand into these programs."

About Hello Alvin

Hello Alvin is a nationwide telehealth platform providing individuals, families and employers direct access to affordable healthcare through its secure, HIPAA-compliant suite of virtual healthcare tools. Visit https://helloalvin.com.

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in digital incentives and rewards. We bundle simple technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and an office in Boise, our Reward Delivery Platform supports thousands of enterprise clients in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com.

