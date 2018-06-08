Tango Card Announces Integration With Qualtrics to Enhance the Incentive Management Experience

The rise of digital incentives has made it more important than ever for businesses to efficiently run incentive management programs and thereby create great experiences for customers. The Tango Card / Qualtrics integration will allow customers to easily manage and distribute incentives with four key features including: customizing incentive catalogs, branding incentive delivery, establishing incentive limits, and defining program start and end dates. This integration will improve the experience of both the group offering incentives and the participants receiving them.

"By integrating our incentive platform with the Qualtrics XM Platform, Qualtrics and Tango Card have made incentive management more accessible and useful than ever before," said David Leeds, CEO at Tango Card. "Our mission is to make rewards easy to send and awesome to receive. This partnership with Qualtrics perfectly reflects this mission. We have worked with Qualtrics and their customers for years to ensure a seamless integration."

"Experience management is the future of business, and that means providing great experiences at every single touchpoint. The collaboration between Tango Card and Qualtrics resulted in a simple, yet powerful solution that will make the incentive experience positive for all involved," said Jason Brown, leader of research services at Qualtrics. "We are excited about working with Tango Card to offer an integrated incentive management solution on the XM Platform."

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in digital incentives and rewards. We bundle simple technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and an office in Boise, our Reward Delivery Platform supports thousands of enterprise clients in the U.S. and abroad.

Find out more at www.tangocard.com

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Scotty Greenburg

scotty.greenburg@tangocard.com

McKenzie Terry

mckenzie@methodcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tango-card-announces-integration-with-qualtrics-to-enhance-the-incentive-management-experience-300660739.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

