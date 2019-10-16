Tango Card Announces Rewards Genius for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card today announced it has launched Rewards Genius for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to send rewards and incentives directly from the Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. Sales representatives and customer-service agents can now automatically send e-gift cards as part of any workflow that touches Salesforce—helping drive the behaviors that most impact any company's bottom line.

Whether you're in sales, customer support, or marketing, e-gift cards can make your job easier. Send e-gift cards from Amazon.com, iTunes, Target and more to prospects, customers, and employees.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Rewards Genius for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMYgXUAX.

Rewards Genius for Salesforce

Rewards Genius for Salesforce enables users to send e-gift cards for far-reaching reasons, including prospect incentives, customer appreciation, customer service make-rights and rebates, referral rewards, and internal sales incentives. Beyond enabling Salesforce users to set up manual and automatic workflows for sending e-gift cards, the app comes with access to Rewards Genius. Within Tango Card's self-serve dashboard, users gain even more usability from the app with the ability to fund accounts, view past order history, and resend e-gift cards that may have originally gone to a faulty email address.

Comments on the News

"Most companies today use a powerful CRM platform like Salesforce, and many of them also use rewards and incentives to drive business results. There's been one glaring issue, however: Sending rewards and incentives is often done outside of Salesforce in what has typically been a disjointed and manual process that creates more work for sales and customer-support teams," said David Leeds , CEO and founder of Tango Card. "We wanted to solve this problem by creating a simple, easy-to-use app that allows teams to send the rewards and incentives they already send in an integrated, and efficient way. This was the driver behind our app and fits perfectly with our mission to make rewards and incentives easy to send for businesses of all sizes."

, CEO and founder of Tango Card. "We wanted to solve this problem by creating a simple, easy-to-use app that allows teams to send the rewards and incentives they already send in an integrated, and efficient way. This was the driver behind our app and fits perfectly with our mission to make rewards and incentives easy to send for businesses of all sizes." "Rewards Genius for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by enabling them to easily send e-gift cards from Salesforce," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions that drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs, and 80,000 peer reviews, it's the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Tango Card: https://www.facebook.com/TangoCard/

Follow Tango Card on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TangoCard

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in fulfilling digital rewards and incentives. We bundle easy-to-use technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies achieve desired business results and get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and offices in Boise and Omaha, our Rewards Genius dashboard, RaaS® API, and reward delivery platform support thousands of enterprise clients in the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com.

Media Contact

Scotty Greenburg

Tango Card

18775582646

226451@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tango Card