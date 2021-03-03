Tango Card Announces RG Integrate to Help Customers More Easily Automate Reward Delivery

SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card® today announced it has partnered with Workato to launch RG Integrate, a new reward-automation offering that enables companies to seamlessly integrate digital gift cards with the existing platforms and systems they use to do business—all without the use of in-house developers or development resources.

Built on the Workato platform, RG Integrate is currently available in the Workato app directory. Listed as Tango Card, it can be found at https://www.workato.com/integrations/tango_card.

Automate rewards with your HCM, CRM, MAS, or survey system and save yourself some time. Tango Card's Rewards Genius Integrate - let us help you integrate.

RG Integrate

RG Integrate enables companies to automate reward and incentive programs without relying on in-house developer resources. Customers can create automations themselves within Workato or engage Tango Card to deliver a solution that seamlessly integrates digital gift cards with the software applications a company or team uses daily.

"Many companies in this era of the virtual workplace recognize the importance of using digital rewards to engage employees and customers. We wanted to make it easier for those companies to automate reward delivery in the applications they're already using," said Elliott White, Director of Product at Tango Card. "That's why we created RG Integrate. It enables customers to automate these processes without needing in-house developers to do the heavy lifting—an especially important feature given that many smaller companies don't have those resources. Ultimately, RG Integrate is another way to deliver on our core mission: Making gift cards easy to send and awesome to receive."

With RG Integrate, companies can drive meaningful results while saving valuable time in the workday. By integrating Tango Card's reward delivery platform with 1,000+ popular apps in the Workato directory—spanning HR to sales and marketing to IT as well as HRIS, HCM, MAS, and CRM systems—customers are no longer beholden to manual processes. For example, an off-the-shelf integration with Namely, an HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform, enables customers to automate employee-anniversary gifts, saving HR managers time and effort while boosting employee morale.

"Workato is excited to partner with Tango Card to improve employee gifting for employers and employees alike. As an HR professional, I know how valuable employee gifts can be for morale and engagement, especially when your workforce is remote. Gift giving can be surprisingly time consuming though, so I'm excited that this new Namely integration makes it easier for HR and employee-experience teams to recognize their employees," said Jessalyn Klein, PhD, Head of People & Culture at Workato.

All RG Integrate customers also gain access to Tango Card's self-serve dashboard, Rewards Genius®. This dashboard gives users even more usability with the ability to fund accounts, view past order history, and resend e-gift cards that may have originally gone to a faulty email address.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com.

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in fulfilling digital rewards and incentives. We bundle easy-to-use technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies achieve desired business results and get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and offices in Boise and Omaha, our Rewards Genius® self-serve dashboard, RaaS® API, and reward delivery platform support thousands of enterprise clients in the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com.

