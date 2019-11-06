Tango Card® Becomes First American Gift Card Provider to Provide E-gift Cards in Mexico

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card, a leading provider of gift cards and prepaid cards for rewards and incentives programs, announced today the first comprehensive catalog of e-gift cards available in Mexico. Digital gift card offerings are emerging in Mexico as they did in the United States 5-10 years ago and this represents an exciting opportunity for enterprises to reward and incentivize their employees and customers. The e-gift cards are now available to order for customers based in Mexico, in the US, and around the world. Tango Card customers can order specific e-gift cards directly from a catalog or send a comprehensive catalog of Mexican Peso denominated e-gift cards via Tango Card's Reward Link.

Tango Card is excited to offer Reward Link Mexico - the easiest way to give someone a choice of Mexican e-gift cards.

At launch Tango Card has the following e-gift cards available in the Mexican Peso currency:

Best Buy

Blim

Burger King

Chili's

Cinépolis

Coppel

Domino's

El Porton

Enviaflores.com

Experimenta

Italianni's

Mobile top-ups

Office365

P.F. Chang's

Spotify

Starbucks

The Cheesecake Factory

Uber

Vips

Windows

Xbox

Tango Card's mission is to make rewards easy to send and awesome to receive. With the launch of rewards in Mexico, Tango Card customers now have digital reward options in over 30 countries and 22 currencies all available through one agreement, one account, and one ordering method. This makes things easy and efficient for Tango Card's 3000+ customers.

"We have built a platform that can truly scale with our enterprise customers," said Nat Salvione, Tango Card's CCO, "and as a key part of that we realize our customers have employees and users all around the world. It was important for us to address their reward needs in a simple and scalable way through technology."

In addition to e-gift cards in Mexico, Tango Card has also added more reward choices in India, the UK, Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Germany, Russia, and Romania.

"Our International Partners are incredibly important to us and provide choice and value to our customers," said Lindsay Gale, Tango Card's Director of International Partnerships, "we can offer a wide selection of e-gift cards from around the world because of our partner's continued support."

For a complete and up to date list of available e-gift cards visit the Rewards Genius catalog page.

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in fulfilling digital rewards and incentives. We bundle easy-to-use technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies achieve desired business results and get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and offices in Boise and Omaha, our Rewards Genius dashboard,RaaS® API, and reward delivery platform support thousands of enterprise clients in the United States and globally. For more information, visitwww.tangocard.com.

Media Contact:

Scotty Greenburg

228629@email4pr.com

18775582646

SOURCE Tango Card

Related Links

https://www.tangocard.com

