Tango Live Stream Provides A Fresh Place For Online Fundraising To Grow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, online fundraising has become the number one way to donate with over $30 billion raised around the world (according to Fundly). Due to the economic changes resulting from Covid-19, it has become the norm to fundraise via the internet. According to Fundly , funds raised through online donations grew 33.7% in 2020 alone.

Tango streamers are among those fighting for people in need. Millions who have lost jobs, health, or those close to them are being comforted and helped by some of Tango's most popular streamers.

When asked, one of these generous streamers simply said, "We just thought we can use the platform in the best way ever. We choose a member of the community that needs our help, go on one stream altogether and help the streamer's exposure. This way they are seen in the "popular" tab, getting hundreds of entries, and many gifts from the community and outside of it."

Community managers at Tango have noticed the growing number of people donating on their platforms. Streaming has created a new generation of givers who don't need giant organizations or networks to fundraise, but can turn to their fan base, who will often gladly donate to support their favorite hosts and causes.

One community even raised money for a member tragically suffering from bone cancer. To their amazement, fans – even the ones who don't usually engage – gladly reached into their wallets and sent money in the form of gifts and supportive messages. It might have been the first good news that this streamer had gotten in a long time, and a heart warming reminder of what happens when good people come together.

For Tango and many other streaming platforms, it is proof that what they are doing has the potential to lead the world into a new era of transaction and help build a generation of not only content creators, but philanthropists and givers as well.

Perhaps the most exciting part about all of this is that, for Tango, this appears to be just the beginning. As more and more hosts begin to understand the power of hosting a streaming fundraiser, we are likely to see much more of them in the near future.

