Tango Networks Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Collaboration Among Distributed Teams and improved Employee-customer Interactions with Its Global Business Mobility Solution

Tango Extend provides organizations with a cost-effective, non-disruptive, reliable, and compliant mobile communications solution that enables access to essential business telephony features on mobile devices.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the mobile unified communications (UC) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Tango Networks with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company has been at the forefront of delivering enabling technologies for effective mobile business communications for nearly two decades. Through relentless innovation and creativity, Tango Networks continually evolves its solutions and market strategies to better address shifting customer requirements. The provider's highly differentiated fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) and mobile UC solutions address key industry trends, including the broad adoption of remote and hybrid work models, the influx of mobile-centric digital natives into the workforce, and increasing recognition of the need to better equip frontline and field workers - all of which are driving the growing use of mobile phones for business purposes.

Tango Extend integrates mobile devices with existing telephony and UC solutions to gain mobility benefits without compromising the richness and control of business features. Leveraging eSIM technology, Tango Extend enables a second calling line on the mobile device using the employee's business phone number and identity associated with the organization's phone system. With this visionary design, organizations can quickly mobile-enable their employees without the need to rip and replace their telephony solutions or employees' existing mobile devices and plans. With Tango Extend, users typically leverage bring-your-own-device (BOYD) phones, which enables the customer organization to save the costs of providing corporate-liable devices and mobile plans. By switching to mobile-only communications, organizations can also eliminate desktop phones, which reduces hardware and phone maintenance and life cycle costs. Environmentally conscious organizations also see the reduction in mobile and desktop phones as an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint.

Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Tango Extend, Tango Networks' flagship business mobility solution, delivers integration of mobile devices with leading PBX and UCaaS solutions, including Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling to provide businesses with maximum flexibility and choice."

Tango Extend benefits go far beyond cost savings to address important shortcomings of the common mobility approaches among businesses. Integrating mobile phones and services with business telephony systems enables organizations to positively impact company costs, user experiences, and productivity while improving security, privacy, and governance to eliminate financial penalties and cyberattacks. Tango's eSIM approach for BYOD enables the most natural calling experience—using the mobile dialer—while providing users with business calling features supported on the company telephony system across geographies and types of mobile phones. This design also protects the user's private number and spares them any associated business calling and texting costs. It allows the company to keep an accurate report of employees' business interactions, record calls and messages for compliance purposes, and retain ownership of customer information when employees leave. Tango Extend leverages a single global mobile tariff and can be bought through a single supplier. Rapid multi-national onboarding and deployment flexibility truly differentiate Tango Networks' approach from the complex purchase and ownership experiences associated with alternative solutions.

"Tango Networks, as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), enables a broad range of service providers not possessing mobile capabilities of their own—including telecom operators, UCaaS providers, managed services providers (MSPs), and systems integrators—to deliver mobile solutions to business customers. This approach enables Tango Networks to launch services quickly in multiple geographies and vertical industries to tap into a large addressable market," added Elka. Creative partnerships with mobile operators, a broad spectrum of resellers, and leading UC providers represent a key aspect of Tango Networks' growth strategy and market approach. For its strong overall performance, Tango Networks is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the cloud-connected mobile UC industry.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks is a pioneer in mobile telecommunications solutions for enterprises globally. With a focus on innovation and customer-experience, Tango Networks revolutionizes how businesses connect and communicate in a mobile-centric world.

Companies use the Tango Extend service to operate easy-to-use, business-quality mobile communications for the distributed workforce, frontline workers, deskless employees, and workers on the go.

Tango Extend is pre-integrated with all leading Unified Communications platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling, turning mobile phones into full-featured business line extensions.

Extend empowers companies to save costs, transform employee engagement, streamline collaboration and boost employee productivity across the board. Learn more at tango-networks.com .

