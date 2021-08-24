Tango Raises $5.7M Seed Round To Launch Workflow Intelligence Platform And Transform Documentation

Tango's workflow intelligence platform provides the insights necessary for organizations to standardize best practices, onboard and train new hires more quickly, and improve employee performance.

Employees spend as much as 20% of their workweek searching for information or tracking down a colleague for help to complete a task. Documentation of an organization's knowledge is paramount to a company's success. Scaling knowledge unlocks employee productivity, team cohesion, and business growth. Although organizations recognize documentation's importance, they are hindered by the complexity of capturing a process in a consumable way.

Tango's Chrome Extension integrates with existing tools to automatically capture a workflow real-time, in the flow of work. The end result is a beautiful step-by-step how-to guide without the time or performance art required for video recording. Tango transcribes actions, URLs, and screenshots and provides instantaneous documentation easily exported into commonly used platforms.

"I am confident that Tango will solve a massive problem that organizations of every size face," said Ken Babcock, co-founder and CEO of Tango. "I witnessed firsthand the challenges of scale at Uber. We democratized access to data and processes across Uber's global workforce, empowering teams to achieve historic growth targets. Tango brings that same capability to any business and surfaces insights that help teams adapt."

Tango's pilots have focused primarily on Operations teams. Departments within Operations, such as Customer Support and Sales, require constant training due to employee turnover, highly distributed or remote team structures, and evolving internal and external processes.

"Tango is a transformative solution that automates a critical workflow process in a way we haven't seen before," said Zach DeWitt, Partner at Wing Venture Capital. "The team behind Tango is world-class. Their diverse backgrounds and experience building scalable technology will help them succeed in a product-led growth environment. We are impressed with what Tango has built in less than a year to meet a huge market need, and we look forward to working with the company to create a new category: workflow intelligence."

Since fundraising in September 2020, Tango's team has grown to thirteen full-time team members, with plans to expand their product and growth teams. In addition, Tango will continue developing its workflow intelligence platform to change how workforces coach and upskill their team members.

Tango will be available in its first public beta in late September and will be free to use. To learn more about Tango or join the waitlist for early access, visit https://www.tango.us/ .

About Tango

Tango is the only workflow intelligence platform that celebrates how work gets done. Tango provides technology to help teams learn from their top performers, all in the flow of work. Tango's Chrome Extension auto-captures workflow best practices to help teams coach employees and onboard new hires.

