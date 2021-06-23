tango340B Announces Company Name Change to tangoRx Solutions

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tango340B, a mission-centric organization focused exclusively on serving organizations who provide care to vulnerable patient populations, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as tangoRx Solutions effective immediately. This name change and rebrand reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. A newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website has been launched, which will prominently feature the company's focus on service expansion, education, and advocacy work.

The mission of tangoRx Solutions is to build healthier communities through partnerships by improving health equity and expanding access to care.

Head of Growth, Monte Ruder, stated, "This name change reflects a doubling down on our core mission and vision towards helping serve those who need our help the most. We are committed to thinking critically about how we can support 340B eligible Covered Entities more comprehensively as they serve a patient cohort that is so often overlooked. TangoRx Solutions will invest even more into solutions, 340B education offerings, and dedicate more effort towards advocacy work on behalf of those who might not have full access to the world class care that so many of us expect to receive when we or a loved one gets ill."

To learn more about tangoRx Solutions, please visit: www.tangorxsolutons.com

About tangoRx Solutions

Our mission is to build healthier communities through partnerships by improving health equity and expanding access to care. TangoRx is exclusively focused on serving those who provide care to vulnerable patient populations. Our team is passionate about helping Covered Entities get the most out of their 340B program through our administrative services, in-house pharmacy solutions, and future innovations. Our team and array of solutions help to empower our clients to channel their full attention towards delivery of patient care.

For more information please contact:

tangoRx Solutions

Vladimir Tikhtman

Marketing Director

312.497.5519

[email protected]

