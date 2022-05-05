Tango340B Solutions Announces the Acquisition of RPh Innovations (RPHi)

Ongoing journey to expand our products and services in support of our mission to improve health equity, clinical quality, and access to care.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tangoRx Solutions, a mission-centric company focused exclusively on serving organizations who provide care to vulnerable patient populations, is proud to announce the acquisition of RPh Innovations (RPHi). As one of the most reputable and highly regarded 340B program management providers, RPHi is uniquely positioned to help tangoRx to deliver on the mission of "Building Healthier Communities Across the US".

The RPHi team of pharmacists and deep subject matter experts leverage their experience, national level relationships, and local market knowledge to deliver personalized, community centric 340B solutions. Since the very first client relationship in 2011, RPHI has remained focused on providing agile service and technology that champions access to 340B savings for Covered Entities and Contract Pharmacies. The RPHi team specializes in customized pharmacy, healthcare, and 340B solutions, specifically designed for safety net provider organizations.

Sample areas of expertise:

Access to resources and the knowledge to maximize overall 340B program performance

program performance Ongoing and sustained 340B program management

program management Contract pharmacy solicitation

Implementation of policies and procedures required to ensure program compliance

Depth of experience and leadership to continually innovate as the 340B landscape evolves

landscape evolves Utilization of 340B data aggregation to simplify operational processes

Monte Ruder, Head of Growth at tangoRx, stated: "It is very clear to us that our client's needs are as diverse as the communities and the people that they treat. Some are well-resourced, with a great deal of in-house 340B expertise and experience. All they need is access to the right technology to ensure the success of their program. Others are small and nimble but operating on a shoestring budget and lack the internal resources to make the most of their 340B program. With RPHi at our side, we are able to offer just the right level of support and services to all 340B covered entities by meeting them and their needs - right where they are."

We are excited to immediately begin the integration process, fully incorporating RPHi expertise and offerings as a benefit to our current and future clients. As a true partner, the RPHi team will simultaneously maintain its independence, with the added benefit of a significant infusion of capital and resources to ensure the team's ability to meet the needs of all communities across the US.

About tangoRx Solutions

Our mission is to build healthier communities through partnerships by improving health equity and expanding access to care. tangoRx is exclusively focused on serving those who provide care to vulnerable patient populations. Our team is passionate about helping Covered Entities get the most out of their 340B program through our administrative services, in-house pharmacy solutions, and future innovations. Our team and array of solutions help to empower our clients to channel their full attention towards delivery of patient care.

