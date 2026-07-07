Tangos Raises $20 Million Seed Round to Scale Financial Crime Investigations with Autonomous AI

Built by experts in sanctions, intelligence and banking, Tangos uses autonomous AI agents to conduct end-to-end investigations that deliver evidence-backed, regulator-ready case files.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangos AI, the leading autonomous AI platform for financial crime investigations, today announced a $20 million seed financing round led by Red Dot Capital Partners, with participation from Leaders Fund, Clarim, Venture Israel, Signal Fire, Clutch Capital and Selah Ventures and a strategic investment by Bright Data.

Founded in 2025 by Eyal Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur with three previous exits, including one acquired by BNY, Tangos brings together a leadership team with deep experience across financial crime investigations, sanctions enforcement, intelligence operations, banking and artificial intelligence.

Financial crime is estimated to generate more than $1.5 trillion in illicit proceeds annually, while financial institutions continue to face rising alert volumes, increasing regulatory expectations and a global shortage of experienced investigators. As a result, many organizations are forced to prioritize only a fraction of potentially relevant cases, leaving significant risk uninvestigated.

Tangos has built the industry's most advanced AI-powered investigation platform, enabling financial institutions, fintech companies, government agencies and intelligence organizations to conduct complex investigations faster, more accurately and at significantly greater scale.

The platform helps organizations:

Investigate suspicious activity and compliance alerts

Analyze sanctions, anti-money laundering and fraud risks

risks Identify beneficial ownership structures and hidden relationships

Map networks of entities, accounts and counterparties

Validate evidence across multiple sources

Generate regulator-ready investigative reports with complete audit trails

Unlike traditional compliance tools that focus primarily on identifying potential risk, Tangos is designed to perform the investigative work itself. By combining domain-specific AI models, structured investigative workflows and expert-trained reasoning systems, the platform evaluates evidence, tests hypotheses, validates findings and produces comprehensive case files that investigators can review, approve and act upon.

Tangos enables organizations to dramatically expand investigative capacity without proportionally increasing headcount, helping compliance and risk teams operate more efficiently while improving investigative quality, consistency and regulatory readiness.

"Financial crime has evolved into a network problem that increasingly exceeds the capacity of traditional investigative processes," said Eyal Azoulay, Founder and CEO of Tangos. "Organizations have made tremendous progress in detecting risk, but the investigation process remains one of the largest operational bottlenecks in financial crime prevention. We built Tangos to bring the speed, scale and consistency of autonomous AI to a process that has historically depended on highly manual work."

The company's senior leadership includes former officials from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), senior intelligence leaders from Israel's national security community and AI infrastructure experts who previously led large-scale autonomous systems initiatives.

Tangos is already supporting major financial institutions and intelligence organizations in high-stakes financial crime, sanctions and national security investigations.

"Financial institutions have invested billions of dollars in detection infrastructure over the last decade, but investigations remain one of the most resource-intensive functions across compliance and risk organizations," said Yaniv Stern, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Red Dot Capital Partners. "Tangos has developed a category-defining platform that enables organizations to investigate complex cases more efficiently while maintaining the governance, transparency and evidentiary standards required by regulators."

"Financial crime investigations remain one of the largest operational bottlenecks across banking, compliance and risk management," continued Stern. "Tangos has assembled an exceptional team with deep domain expertise and built a platform that addresses a fundamental challenge facing financial institutions worldwide. We believe autonomous AI will transform how investigations are conducted, and Tangos is uniquely positioned to lead that transition."

About Tangos

Tangos AI develops autonomous AI technology for risk, financial crime, fraud, sanctions and compliance investigations. The company's platform enables organizations to conduct complex investigations at greater speed and scale by combining domain-trained AI systems, structured investigative methodologies and comprehensive auditability. Founded in 2025, Tangos serves financial institutions, government agencies and intelligence organizations across the United States and internationally.

SOURCE Tangos AI