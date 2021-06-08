Tangram Flex, Inc. Announces Availability of Component Software Integration Platform Tangram Pro™

DAYTON, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc., a Dayton, Ohio based software company serving the defense industry, announces that its Component Software Integration Platform (CSIP) for mission-critical systems, Tangram Pro™, is now available for wider use.

Tangram Flex develops solutions for safer, faster integration of software components in embedded systems in both defense and commercial markets. It's CSIP, Tangram Pro™, gives engineering teams visibility into requirements, models, and code and provides tools that automatically generate secure integration code to improve software delivery time and release cadence.

Capabilities within Tangram Pro™ have been demonstrated to automate manual and labor-intensive software integration processes on government programs and its features have been refined through partnerships with government prime contractors including BAE Systems and IS4S.

"We are delighted to share Tangram Pro™ with a larger audience," says Mark Stadtmueller, Vice President of Product Management at Tangram Flex. "Extending the availability of our CSIP as we continue to broaden our market is an exciting step for our company and we look forward to engaging with new users in the months to come."

The company is currently offering a free trial version of Tangram Pro™ and has released information about its product bundles, including PaaS, Enterprise, and custom packages. More details are available on its website: https://tangramflex.com/technology

About Tangram Flex

Tangram Flex simplifies software integration for mission-critical defense systems. The Tangram Flex team combines engineering expertise with our Component Software Integration Platform (CSIP) product, Tangram Pro™, to arm engineers with customized toolkits for meeting mission needs. Its staff has experience from DoD, Fortune 50 companies, and innovative software startups.

For additional inquiries related to this release or other Tangram Flex requests, please contact [email protected]

