Tangram Insurance Services and Markel Announce Partnership to Provide Excess Liability Capacity For Tangram's Propane & Fuel Program

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency, and Markel Corporation on behalf of its affiliated insurance companies ("Markel") today announces the launch of a program to provide excess liability above Tangram's current program in propane and fuel distribution niche.

Tangram's program provides comprehensive insurance solutions for dealers and distributors of fuel oil, propane, diesel and gasoline. The additional excess liability capacity that Markel provides will make Tangram a one stop shop for this niche. With the additional capacity, Tangram's program now has the ability to provide General Liability, Property, Commercial Auto, Workers' Compensation, Environmental Liability and Excess Liability cover up to $15 million.

"Our downstream energy program is our fastest growing niche. Tangram's focus for the past 5 years has been to provide our specialty brokers with meaningful coverage and services from a single source. With the addition of Markel's capacity, commitment and experience in the energy space, our brokers and customers have an even more compelling reason to partner with us for the long term," said Rekha Skantharaja, Tangram's President & CEO.

Tracy Bernard, Tangram's Head of Program Development noted, "We are excited to partner with an industry powerhouse like Markel to provide excess liability to this niche. By providing this additional capacity we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the Fuel Distribution industry, providing a full suite of coverages for our broker partners and insureds operating in these challenging times."

"Tangram provides an excellent underwriting platform for risk analysis, and they have a long history in this insurance space. We're looking forward to building a solid partnership with Tangram in this line of business and sharing in mutual success and profitability," said Tim Pasik, Managing Director, US Excess Casualty at Markel.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With over two decades of experience, Tangram partners with the top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.tangramins.com.

About Markel Corporation

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

