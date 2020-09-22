Tangram Insurance Services And Service American Indemnity Company Announce New Workers Compensation Offering Designed Specifically For The Portable Sanitation Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency, and Service American Indemnity Company (SAIC) announced today the launch of a workers compensation insurance program specifically serving the Portable Sanitation industry.

Tangram and Service American's joint program is designed to provide comprehensive workers compensation insurance and risk management services for operators specializing in portable sanitation equipment rental and related operations, including septic services. Tangram's program management approach combines a competitive insurance solution with underwriting expertise and consultative risk management around the niche exposures of this industry.

"Tangram's value proposition is to introduce better solutions in industry segments for our brokers and customers. We are excited to expand our current partnership with Service American, a carrier that is committed to the specialty space. Tangram has already gained traction in the portable sanitation industry through our package insurance solution, and the workers compensation offering will create even more value" said Rekha Skantharaja, President & CEO, Tangram Insurance Services.

For more information about the Portable Sanitation program please visit, https://www.tangramins.com/programs/portable-sanitation/

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With over a decade of experience, Tangram partners with the top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.tangramins.com.

About Service American Indemnity Company

Service American Indemnity Company, a specialist in Workers Compensation based in Austin, Texas, builds on a tradition of unparalleled customer service and focuses on the needs of niche businesses and employee safety. The company maintains an "A- VIII; (Excellent)" financial strength rating from A.M. Best, recognizing the company's excellent capitalization, solid overall operating performance and established market presence in workers compensation.

