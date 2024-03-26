Tangram Insurance Services President and CEO, Rekha Skantharaja, Earns Prestigious Recognition in the 2024 Insurance Global 100

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rekha Skantharaja is delighted to announce her inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Insurance Global 100, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry.

As an impartial authority in the insurance sector, Insurance Business conducted an exhaustive research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. In this thorough assessment, Rekha Skantharaja has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.

Insurance Business' 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals, and conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting Insurance Global 100 criteria.

Rekha Skantharaja takes immense pride in being acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the insurance domain.

"I am inspired and honored to be included on a global list of leaders spanning all sectors and four continents. Over decades in the industry, I have seen us collectively evolve and grow to meet the needs of a changing world," said Rekha Skantharaja, President at CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "Our talent continues to drive ingenuity and innovation. I am proud to be associated with others who are part of progress in leading us into the next era."

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Insurance Business, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "It was inspiring to see so many talented and driven professionals operating in the industry from across the globe. Rekha Skantharaja fully deserves this honor for being a high achiever, driving growth and innovation along with leading the insurance industry into a new era."

This recognition underscores Rekha Skantharaja's dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results. See her full 2024 Insurance Global 100 profile.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general agency and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

About the Insurance Global 100 2024

The Insurance Business Global 100 report shines a spotlight on outstanding professionals who are making a positive difference and helping drive change across the industry.

Now in its fifth year, this formidable list of the biggest names in insurance was put together by Insurance Business, leveraging its unique position as a true global publication reaching six different markets – the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and the UK.

The Insurance Business team collectively deals with hundreds, if not thousands, of insurance industry professionals throughout the year for its daily newsletters, special reports and surveys, industry awards and events. This range makes the Insurance Business team well positioned to tackle the intimidating task of whittling down the industry's high achievers to just 100.

The Global 100 list features outstanding professionals from all of the Insurance Business' markets who are making waves in the industry, whether by driving growth and innovation within their own company, taking associations to new heights, advancing the business through education, or championing the key issues that can lead the industry towards a new era.

