Tangram Pro™ Recognized as "Awardable" Vendor on Department of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (CDAO)

DAYTON, Ohio, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc., a leading provider of innovative software integration and interoperability solutions for mission-critical systems, is pleased to announce its software integration platform, Tangram Pro, is now designated as an "Awardable" solution on the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace serves as a platform for identifying and procuring cutting-edge technologies and solutions in the fields of digital and artificial intelligence. Through rigorous evaluation and adherence to stringent standards, Tangram Pro has demonstrated its capability to deliver exceptional value and expertise in the realm of software integration, interoperability, and verification.

Submissions are independently reviewed and evaluated for acceptance to the marketplace having one of the judges comment, "Your software integration platform solution holds potential for bringing significant value to the Department of Defense (DoD)".

This designation underscores Tangram Pro's commitment to excellence and its ability to meet the evolving joint all-domain command and control needs across the DoD. Tangram Pro's innovative approach to software integration and interoperability allows for the management of the complexity of integrating with Government provided architectures, while driving reusability, flexibility, security and operational efficiency.

"We are honored to be recognized as an 'Awardable' vendor on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said Matt Naveau, CTO at Tangram Flex. "The Tradewinds Marketplace gives our Department of Defense partners a rapid path to access the solutions we're developing to quickly and effectively address critical national security efforts."

Tangram Pro's inclusion in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace signifies a significant milestone in the company's journey to become a trusted partner for software integration agencies seeking advanced tools and processes to rapidly bring new technologies and connecting mission-critical systems across the DoD. By harnessing the power of software visualization and modeling paired with executable code-generation, Tangram Pro aims to drive innovation, enhance interoperability, and ultimately, make a meaningful timeline and security impact on the defense and national security landscape.

About Tangram Flex:

Located in Dayton, OH, Tangram Flex is a leading provider of innovative software integration solutions, tools, and processes. We empower our customers and partners to manage the complexity of integrating and enhancing mission-critical system software. By leveraging our software integration platform, Tangram Pro, we focus on driving system engineering and software development efficiencies, bringing advanced system visualization, verification of system behavior, and the auto-generation of executable code delivering new technologies to our warfighters across the DoD faster than ever.

