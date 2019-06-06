Tani Ochs and Andy Krakowski Join Aristotle

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, a global leader in political, donor and consumer data, has appointed Tani Ochs as vice president of Constituent Data and Andy Krakowski as vice president of Professional Services, as the company continues expanding its global suite of multichannel marketing and sophisticated advocacy technology, serving the corporate, non-profit and business communities.

Ochs is an industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the data industry. Prior to joining Aristotle, she was a strategic product and sales manager at CAS Inc. for 17 years. With a long history of sales success, she was a 12-time recipient of CAS's Recognition of Excellence Award for Outstanding Performance for Exceeding Annual Sales Quota. Prior to her experience with CAS, she was a top sales producer for Infogroup in their Major Accounts Division.

"Aristotle has built an incredible reputation in the industry as one of the premier providers of political data and software and is known for constantly advancing data technology," said Ms. Ochs. "It is a great privilege to join Aristotle, and I am energized by the National Data Team's collaboration and creativity, delivering high-quality data products and services to marketers. I look forward to contributing to their continued success."

With two decades of advocacy experience across the spectrum in Washington, D.C., Andy Krakowski is a trusted source of information for agencies, corporations and associations looking to engage constituents in grassroots campaigns. He has held senior positions in advocacy firms, helping government affairs professionals identify, manage and deploy constituents for issues across the political spectrum. Krakowski served as a government affairs professional, executing grassroots campaigns, organizing lobbying efforts and building issue awareness in the nonprofit and association sectors for more than a decade. He got his start on Capitol Hill working for Secretary (then Congressman) Norman Mineta and later moved to the Senate as a staffer for Dianne Feinstein.

"I am thrilled to join a pioneering company such as Aristotle, where I can offer a full range of impactful services to government affairs and PAC professionals," said Mr. Krakowski.

"I started Aristotle with my brother in 1983 after running for Congress," said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. "We were among the first to use data technology and the voter file to run a political campaign. Since then, Aristotle's mission has been to offer innovative technology to those involved in the democratic process. We do this by hiring the best people available.

"Tani and Andy offer deep product experience and industry experience well-suited to the insatiable demand for accurate data and technology. We are excited to have them join the Aristotle team."

Aristotle plans to continue to expand with key hires, focusing on sophisticated data mining, software and services http://www.aristotle.com/about-us/careers/.

Media Contact: Brandi Travis, (270) 704-2462

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, or 24/7 customer support.

SOURCE Aristotle

Related Links

http://www.aristotle.com

