Tania Medina celebrates her birthday and, at a historic gala, unveils the Sin Etiquetas Foundation

More than 300 celebrities and doctors attended the presentation of the Sin Etiquetas Foundation -- a foundation dedicated to autism -- on the occasion of the birthday of Dr. Tania Medina, renowned plastic surgeon, life coach, bestselling author, singer, model, and television host.

Tania's Met Gala, held at the Hotel El Embajador in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, focused on fashion and world icons. Among the guests were personalities such as Giselle Blondet, Chiki Bom Bom, Carlos Adyan, Jomari Goyso, Génesis Suero, Carolina Sandoval, Marysol Terrazas, Niño Prodigio, Giannina Azar, Robmariel Olea, Jorge Hernández, Ingrid Macher, Andreina Martínez, Julia Alzate, Yosy Finol, and Zoila Luna.

Dr. Tania took advantage of the occasion to announce the Sin Etiquetas Foundation, inspired by Pablito, her autistic son, to help children with special needs.

"In the Dominican Republic, my country, we do not have the appropriate tools to deal with this type of disorder. Through this initiative, we support parents of children with this special condition so that they can learn to give them treatment," said Dr. Medina.

The celebration began with a walk down the red carpet where guests wore fashions inspired by different eras of the famous gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Dr. Medina wore five dresses, including one inspired by the attire worn by Blake Lively to the 2018 Met Gala. Joel Reyes and Eddy Gómez were charged with its creation.

The gala also featured performances by artists Jandy Ventura, Chiquito Team Band, and Mark B, who collaborated with Tania Medina on the song "Enamórate de Ti" and was in charge of singing "Happy Birthday" to her.

About the doctor Tania Medina

Plastic surgeon, life coach, bestselling author, speaker, and international recording artist. She is an active member of the Dominican Society of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Dominican Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgery, the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, the Ibero-Latin-American Federation of Plastic Surgery, the Dominican Medical College, and the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons. She is one of People en Español's 25 Most Powerful Women and one of Forbes RD's 50 Most Powerful Women.

