TANIÈRE[3] SACRED BEST RESTAURANT 2024

QUEBEC CITY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Last Monday, the renowned restaurant Tanière3 , located in Quebec City, won top honours at the Lauriers de la Gastronomie Québécoise Gala 2024 by being crowned the best restaurant in Quebec. Led by the co-owners, chef François-Emmanuel Nicol, chef of the year 2023, and dining room manager Roxan Bourdelais, finalist for best service 2023-24, the establishment continues its rise to recognition in the gastronomic world:

Tanière³ Restaurant winning Best Restaurant at Lauriers de la Gastronomie québécoise Gala 2024. (CNW Group/Restaurant la Tanière)

"It is thanks to the hard work, creativity, talent and passion of all the members of the brigade that we can be proud today to receive this award!"

The Tanière3 team also wanted to thank the people of Quebec who have followed and supported them for the last 5 years, in addition to the many visitors from abroad who make the trip to come and enjoy the culinary experience.

Recognition and talent

Barely a few months after joining the prestigious Relais & Châteaux organization, the establishment still seems to have the wind in its sails and thus continues its desire to promote its know-how and local Quebec cuisine. Holder of one of the rare CAA-AAA 5 diamond mentions since 2023, the restaurant is also distinguished by the many talents of its team: pastry chef Jérémy Billy, having won the Saint-Honoré 2023 trophy awarded by the society of chefs and pastry chefs from Quebec as well as head bartender Simon Faucher who was recently named the best mixologist of the year 2024 at the Lauriers Gala, in addition to being a true hotbed of talent where many cooks have distinguished themselves in national and international competitions.

About Tanière 3

Located between the Saint Lawrence River and Place Royale, a place steeped in history at 36 ½ Saint-Pierre Street, in the vaulted cellars of the Leber and Charest houses in Quebec City, is the culinary and sensory universe of François-Emmanuel Nicol and Roxan Bourdelais. The latter, proud representatives of a third generation of co-owners (the restaurant existing since 1977), pay homage to the boreal culinary heritage by pursuing an innovative approach highlighting little-known treasures of the region. A blind tasting menu of around fifteen courses is offered in two options, either in the elegant dining rooms or at the chef's counter to have a front row seat to observe the brigade. A true culinary immersion in the rich range of flavours of Quebec.

