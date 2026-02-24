Tanishq Dazzles On the Runway with Bold Jewelry at New York Fashion Week Fall 2026 in Collaboration with Bibhu Mohapatra

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq , a leading global jewelry brand, returned to New York Fashion Week in continued collaboration with designer Bibhu Mohapatra, marking the third time these two iconic global brands have come together to celebrate India's artistic legacy on this prestigious platform. A partnership that is steadily redefining the role of jewelry on the American runway.

Amid the energy and glamour of the lights and runway, Tanishq's statement pieces became the defining moment. Bold necklaces, dangling earrings, gold arm cuffs, and heirloom-scale diamonds shimmered with every step. Rather than serving as accessories, the jewelry was integral to the storytelling of the collection.

"This collaboration strengthens Tanishq's focus on positioning jewelry as a core design element within global fashion. For Fall 2026, we curated pieces from across our design heritage to integrate directly with Bibhu Mohapatra's silhouettes, demonstrating how craftsmanship and contemporary couture can function as one cohesive medium. Partnerships like this allow us to present Tanishq to international audiences in a context that highlights both innovation and legacy" - Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head, Tanishq USA

Tanishq curated pieces for the runway that span generations of artistic expression. Each piece was selected in response to garment engineering, allowing jewelry to influence posture, movement, and rhythm on the runway. Beyond design, the collection also reflects Tanishq's broader business advancement, positioning the brand as a serious player in the global luxury market.

"I continue to collaborate with Tanishq, because our partnership is rooted in celebrating India's artistic legacy and bringing it to the world. For my new collection, inspired by the Brahmavadini, this integration felt more like a natural convergence of two houses honoring our heirloom traditions while expressing them through a modern and global lens. This collaboration distinctly presents a vision of luxury that is rooted in heritage but is also extremely forward-facing"– Bibhu Mohapatra

Together, Tanishq and Mohapatra presented a collection that mirrors fashion's current evolution where cultural craft informs present-day luxury. For Tanishq, the New York Fashion Week footprint underscores the brand's expanding presence in the U.S. and its role in shaping a new conversation around jewelry, one rooted equally in fashion, identity, and global design.

