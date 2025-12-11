Tanishq Expands American Presence with Eighth U.S. Store in Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq , India's most trusted fine jewelry brand, has expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of its eighth store in Tysons Corner. Located at 8065 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120, the 5,500 sq. ft. showroom opened on August 8 and celebrated its grand opening on December 2.

The event featured a ceremonial lamp lighting, ribbon cutting, and a fusion performance blending Western and Indian artistry. Guests enjoyed a Naachworld dance presentation and a violin recital, offering a glimpse into the cultural influences that shape the brand.

Tanishq celebrates the grand opening of its newest U.S. store at Tysons Corner in Virginia. The 5,500 sq. ft. showroom welcomed dignitaries, community members, and guests for a festive ribbon cutting and cultural performances, marking an exciting milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the United States. Inside Tanishq’s new Tysons Corner showroom, guests can explore thousands of finely crafted gold, diamond, and gemstone pieces. The 5,500 sq. ft. space showcases the brand’s signature blend of heritage and modern design, offering a luxurious destination for everyday elegance, bridal jewelry, and special-occasion pieces.

The celebration welcomed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, as the chief guest. Additional dignitaries included Kannan Srinivasan, Virginia State Senator; Shuchita Sonalika, Director and Head - North America at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Group North America; and Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewelry Division, Tanishq.

Tysons Corner, one of the leading retail destinations in the DMV, was a natural choice for Tanishq's next phase of expansion. The location sits at the center of the region's Indian and South Asian communities and attracts shoppers from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The store showcases Tanishq's blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, offering pieces suited for everyday wear, weddings, and special occasions.

Inside the showroom, guests can explore collections such as Celeste Solitaires, Elan, and Embrace, with options ranging from daily styles to statement designs.

"Tysons is one of the most dynamic retail destinations in the country, and opening here marks an important step in our U.S. journey," said Amritpal Singh, Business Head, TCL North America Inc. "The DMV is home to a vibrant and culturally rich South Asian community, and we're looking forward to becoming part of the region's growing jewelry landscape."

With its newest opening, Tanishq continues to expand across the United States, offering customers a shopping experience rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and modern design.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most beloved jewelry brand from the TATA Group, has been redefining luxury jewelry for over two decades by blending tradition with contemporary style. With more than 400 retail stores across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, Tanishq has become a global symbol of elegance and craftsmanship. In the U.S., Tanishq continues its rapid expansion, now with 10 stores open in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Santa Clara, and most recently, Virginia, Orlando & Boston. For more information visit Tanishq.com .

