TANITA Launches MC-800, a New Body Composition System Built for Fitness Operators

Brings clinical-grade technology into gym and wellness environments for the first time at scale

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TANITA, a global leader in precision health monitoring and body composition analysis technology, today announced the launch of the MC-800, a professional body composition analyzer designed specifically for fitness operators. The product will debut at FIBO 2026, the leading international trade show for fitness, wellness, and health.

With the MC-800, TANITA brings body composition directly onto the gym floor, making it a visible part of how members onboard, track progress, and engage over time.

Brings clinical-grade technology into gym and wellness environments for the first time at scale

"We're proud to introduce the MC-800 as part of TANITA's continued expansion into the U.S. fitness market," said Jeff Collins, President of TANITA US. "We've built our reputation on precision body composition technology used in healthcare and research settings around the world. With the MC-800, we're bringing that same level of accuracy into the gym floor – in a way that reflects how fitness operators work today and how members expect to experience progress."

For more than 80 years, TANITA has set the standard for precision measurement across healthcare, research, and performance settings. The brand is entering the U.S. market at a moment when operators are under increasing pressure to improve retention, increase member value, and expand non-dues revenue. Median member retention across U.S. fitness facilities sits at 66.5%, with smaller clubs reporting retention as low as 53.7%¹. At the same time, high-performing clubs are generating significantly more value per member – $1,419 in revenue per individual member compared to $848 for mid-sized operators¹.

The MC-800 is designed to live within the flow of the gym – fully integrated into member interactions, coaching workflows, and training programs.

It enables operators to:

Create measurable progress from day one during onboarding

Support more personalized coaching tied to real data

Reinforce accountability through consistent tracking

Strengthen premium training and wellness offerings with data-backed results

Key product attributes include:

Front-of-house design that integrates into the member journey

Self-service and trainer-led functionality

Workflow flexibility for premium clubs, studios, and performance facilities

A design aligned with modern fitness environments

Body composition provides the data foundation for more effective coaching conversations and long-term engagement.

This aligns with a broader shift toward more premium, service-led fitness models. Among clubs charging $70 or more per month, 29.4% of total revenue now comes from non-dues sources, and those clubs generate over 3x the revenue per location compared to lower-priced operators¹.

Fitness operators can learn can learn more at: https://www.tanita.com

About TANITA: TANITA is a global leader in health monitoring and measurement technology, pioneering the development of precision scales and body composition analysis tools. With more than 80 years of innovation, TANITA's professional and consumer products deliver highly accurate data across a range of health metrics. Trusted by healthcare providers, researchers, and fitness professionals worldwide, TANITA continues to set the benchmark for precision, reliability, and advancement in health technology.

¹ Health & Fitness Association, 2025 Fitness Industry Benchmarking Report

SOURCE TANITA