TANITA Partners with the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) as the Official Wrestling Scale Provider

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TANITA, a global leader in health monitoring and measurement technology, today announces a new partnership with the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) to re-enter as an official wrestling scale provider. This collaboration aims to benefit wrestling coaches and administrators nationwide by providing precise and reliable scales for weight management and tournaments.

About NWCA: The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the sport of wrestling, providing coaching development, advocating for student-wrestler well-being, and promoting the growth of wrestling programs at all levels.

The NWCA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to supporting and developing scholastic and collegiate wrestling for 95 years. With approximately 15,000 member coaches and over 600 college programs, the NWCA's mission is to develop transformational coaches, strengthen existing wrestling programs, and establish new ones.

"We are proud to partner with such a reputable company as TANITA to be an Official Wrestling Scale Provider for the NWCA. We take our role in representing our members very seriously, and this exciting new agreement allows us to promote an exceptional product to them when they seek a sturdy, reliable scale for their program," said Mike Moyer, NWCA Executive Director. "We are thrilled to use TANITA Scales at this year's National Duals Championships, where over 2,000 athletes will step on and off them over two days."

"We are excited to partner with the NWCA to provide our precision weighing technology to the wrestling community," said Jeffery Collins, President at TANITA Corporation of America. "Our scales will help streamline the weight management process, reducing errors and saving time for coaches and administrators. We are committed to supporting the NWCA's mission and enhancing the experience for student-wrestlers across the nation."

TANITA's state of the art wrestling scales offer precise measurements, ensuring accuracy and reliability for weight certifications. With FDA-cleared products trusted by professionals worldwide, TANITA continues to set the standard for quality and precision in health monitoring devices, including streamlining the current weight management program with automation in the near future.

For more information about TANITA and its products, please visit www.tanita.com.

About TANITA: TANITA is a global leader in health monitoring and measurement technology, pioneering the development of precision scales and analysis tools. TANITA's professional and consumer products provide accurate data for various health metrics, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. Committed to advancing health technology, TANITA continually invests in research and development, setting the benchmark for precision in health monitoring devices.

About NWCA: The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the sport of wrestling, providing coaching development, advocating for student-wrestler well-being, and promoting the growth of wrestling programs at all levels.

SOURCE Tanita Corporation of America, Inc.