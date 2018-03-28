Tanke, Inc. Announces Merger Update

Tanke, Inc. (OTC PINK: TNKE) (the "Company") is now focusing on proceeding with becoming current with its filings with OTC Markets. Once OTC Markets is completed, the Company fully intends to proceed with the final stages of the merger and all parties involved are excited to be progressing to get this accomplished. Greener Environment & Yulong LLC is involved in the process.

The Company will keep the investment community and its shareholders informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop.

About Tanke, Inc.

Tanke, Inc. is a developmental stage diversified holding company, with the mission to develop, manage and finance emerging companies in high growth industries. Tanke is focused on the development of environmental technologies.

About Greener Environment & Yulong LLC

Specializes in consulting environmental technology transfer into the international markets and is one of the leading manufacturers specializing in the making of industrial environmentally friendly equipment. It is a large specialized environmental company combining design, supply, installation, commissioning, and operation into one.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Tanke, Inc.'s plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''goal'' and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanke-inc-announces-merger-update-300621012.html

SOURCE Tanke, Inc.