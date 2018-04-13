Tanke, Inc. Announces Reduction of Shares Outstanding in Advance of $0.01 Buyback

Regarding OTC Markets and Nevada Secretary of State, company legal team has filed its annual reports and letter of attorney, with OTC Markets. Legal team is also renewing our status with Nevada Secretary of State.

The Company will keep the investment community and its shareholders informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop.

About Tanke, Inc.

Tanke, Inc. is a developmental stage diversified holding company, with the mission to develop, manage and finance emerging companies in high growth industries. Tanke is focused on the development of environmental technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Tanke, Inc.'s plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''goal'' and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

