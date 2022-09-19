Tanker Shipping Market size to grow by 164.10 Mn tons at 4.59% CAGR -- Driven by growth in global oil and gas logistics industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Tanker Shipping Market by Tanker type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of 164.10 million tons between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, post-pandemic impact on business, successful strategies adopted by vendors, new products, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tanker Shipping Market 2022-2026

By tank type, the market is classified into oil tankers and liquid gas tankers. The oil tankers segment will dominate the growth of the market. The increase in global demand for products, such as petroleum and diesel, to cater to the growing number of automobile sales is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased use of tankers to transport products such as paraffin, kerosene, refined oil, and other chemical products will contribute to the growth of the segment.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 56% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil and gas, rising urbanization, expanding middle-class population, and an increase in the refining capacity of various countries in the region, In addition, the presence of a large number of ports is expected to drive the growth of the tanker shipping market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the growth in the global oil and gas logistics market. The rise in international seaborne trade, improved economic conditions, and an increase in the volume of imports and exports globally have fostered the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market. For instance, during the pre-pandemic period, the global oil demand stood at 99.5 mb/d. It was increased by 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and 3.3mb/d in 2022. This increase in oil and gas logistics market globally is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The increase in LNG tanker transportation and advances in the propulsion system of tankers will also support the growth of the global tanker shipping market. However, fluctuations in the Baltic dry index and the imbalance in demand and supply of tankers will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The tanker shipping market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Bahri, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Euronav NV, FRONTLINE Ltd., International Seaways Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd., Sovcomflot, and Teekay Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The global tanker shipping market is highly fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with players competing to gain market shares. In 2020, the imbalance in the demand and supply of tankers reduced container freight rates. This, in turn, posed a challenge for tanker shipping vendors, as fluctuations in freight rates created uncertainty in the profit margin of vendors operating in the market.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Tanker Shipping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59% Market growth 2022-2026 164.10 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Bahri, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Euronav NV, FRONTLINE Ltd., International Seaways Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd., Sovcomflot, and Teekay Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Oil and gas storage and transportation

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Storage and transportation

2.2.3 Distribution of refined products

2.2.4 End-users

2.2.5 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million tons)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Tanker type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Oil tankers

Liquid gas tankers

Exhibit 22: Tanker type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Tanker type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Tanker type

5.3 Oil tankers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Oil tankers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 25: Oil tankers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid gas tankers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Liquid gas tankers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 27: Liquid gas tankers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Tanker type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Tanker type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in global oil and gas logistics market

8.1.2 Rise in international seaborne trade

8.1.3 Increase in LNG tanker transportation

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuation in Baltic dry index

8.2.2 Imbalance in demand and supply of tankers

8.2.3 Growing regulations on marine transportation

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advances in propulsion system of tankers

8.3.2 Increase in use of fleet management system

8.3.3 Consolidation in global tanker shipping market

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Exhibit 50: AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bahri

Exhibit 53: Bahri - Overview

Exhibit 54: Bahri - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Bahri - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Bahri - Segment focus

10.5 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Euronav NV

Exhibit 61: Euronav NV - Overview

Exhibit 62: Euronav NV - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Euronav NV - Key News

Exhibit 64: Euronav NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Euronav NV - Segment focus

10.7 FRONTLINE Ltd.

Exhibit 66: FRONTLINE Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: FRONTLINE Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: FRONTLINE Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 69: FRONTLINE Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 International Seaways Inc.

Exhibit 70: International Seaways Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: International Seaways Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: International Seaways Inc. – Key News

Exhibit 73: International Seaways Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: International Seaways Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sovcomflot

Exhibit 82: Sovcomflot - Overview

Exhibit 83: Sovcomflot - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Sovcomflot - Key offerings

10.12 Teekay Corp.

Exhibit 85: Teekay Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Teekay Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 87: Teekay Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

