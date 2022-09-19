Tanker Shipping Market size to grow by 164.10 Mn tons at 4.59% CAGR -- Driven by growth in global oil and gas logistics industry

Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tanker Shipping Market by Tanker type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of 164.10 million tons between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, post-pandemic impact on business, successful strategies adopted by vendors, new products, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Market Segmentation
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tanker Shipping Market 2022-2026

  • By tank type, the market is classified into oil tankers and liquid gas tankers. The oil tankers segment will dominate the growth of the market. The increase in global demand for products, such as petroleum and diesel, to cater to the growing number of automobile sales is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased use of tankers to transport products such as paraffin, kerosene, refined oil, and other chemical products will contribute to the growth of the segment.
  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 56% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil and gas, rising urbanization, expanding middle-class population, and an increase in the refining capacity of various countries in the region, In addition, the presence of a large number of ports is expected to drive the growth of the tanker shipping market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the growth in the global oil and gas logistics market. The rise in international seaborne trade, improved economic conditions, and an increase in the volume of imports and exports globally have fostered the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market. For instance, during the pre-pandemic period, the global oil demand stood at 99.5 mb/d. It was increased by 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and 3.3mb/d in 2022. This increase in oil and gas logistics market globally is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The increase in LNG tanker transportation and advances in the propulsion system of tankers will also support the growth of the global tanker shipping market. However, fluctuations in the Baltic dry index and the imbalance in demand and supply of tankers will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The tanker shipping market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Bahri, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Euronav NV, FRONTLINE Ltd., International Seaways Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd., Sovcomflot, and Teekay Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The global tanker shipping market is highly fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with players competing to gain market shares. In 2020, the imbalance in the demand and supply of tankers reduced container freight rates. This, in turn, posed a challenge for tanker shipping vendors, as fluctuations in freight rates created uncertainty in the profit margin of vendors operating in the market.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Tanker Shipping Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

164.10 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Bahri, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Euronav NV, FRONTLINE Ltd., International Seaways Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd., Sovcomflot, and Teekay Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:

