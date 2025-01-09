AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanknology, a subsidiary of D&H United and the world's largest provider of environmental compliance testing and inspection services, announced today the expansion of its FuelPure fleet and Fuel Quality division with the addition of two new units. This strategic investment underscores Tanknology's commitment to delivering industry-leading fuel quality solutions to its customers nationwide.

FuelPure, Tanknology's premier fuel polishing and tank cleaning service, is designed to ensure optimal fuel performance and cleanliness for petroleum operators. With these additional units, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Phoenix, Arizona, the FuelPure fleet is better equipped to meet the growing demand for fuel quality services, providing faster response times and increased coverage across the United States.

Tanknology Expands FuelPure Fleet and Fuel Quality Division with New Units

"The expansion of our FuelPure fleet reflects our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence," said Jon Marks, President of Tanknology. "Fuel quality is critical to the reliability and efficiency of fueling systems, and these new units will enable us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to our valued clients."

Tanknology's FuelPure service uses advanced filtration and tank cleaning technology to remove water, debris, and microbial contaminants from fuel systems. These enhancements help improve fuel efficiency, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce the risk of costly downtime. The additional units will allow Tanknology to serve more clients and further solidify its position as a leader in fuel quality solutions.

"Adding to our FuelPure fleet is a key step in meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Tracy Long, CEO of D&H United. "This expansion ensures that Tanknology remains at the forefront of innovation and service delivery in the fuel quality space. Our customers can count on us to maintain the highest standards of reliability and performance."

With these new units, Tanknology continues to build on its legacy of excellence in environmental compliance and fuel quality. The company serves more than 100,000 petroleum fueling and storage facilities annually and offers a comprehensive suite of more than 30 compliance-related services.

About Tanknology®

Tanknology Inc., the world's largest provider of environmental compliance testing, inspection services, corrosion prevention, and fuel quality solutions, services more than 100,000 petroleum fueling and storage facilities per year. Tanknology offers more than 30 compliance-related service offerings and holds 22 patents for leak detection and tank monitoring technology. Internationally, Tanknology licensees span more than 20 countries, providing services to the largest petroleum operators in the world. Tanknology is a subsidiary of D&H United Fueling Solutions.

About D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions is a leading provider of petroleum fueling and EV charging system service, equipment and installation, and compliance services. D&H United is an authorized distributor and service provider for Gilbarco Veeder-Root and other major equipment brands. The company has 35 branch offices and more than 1,400 employees.

