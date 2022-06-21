TankU joins NVIDIA Metropolis to expedite the transformation of the outdoor retail services

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms and use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"In our ongoing endeavor to transform the customer interaction with vehicle services, we are always seeking new and innovative experiences. TankU is proud of its technological collaboration with NVIDIA — the global leader in AI technology platforms — and looking forward to expanding our work by joining the NVIDIA Metropolis program," said Dan Valdhorn, founder and CEO of TankU.

About TankU

TankU utilizes the existing security cameras, various data sources and the power of AI to provide a personalized user experience and operational excellence.

Vehicle service providers used to have a personal relationship with their clients - a relationship that has been lost. Unlike the attendant, the fuel dispenser does not know if the driver feels well or angry, if he is on his way to work or to the supermarket. TankU's artificial intelligence solutions make these interactions more personal and are commercially deployed with several customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.tanku.com.

