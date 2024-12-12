RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or "the Company,"), announced its participation in the 4th edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held from December 3rd to 4th, 2024, under the theme "Action Is in Our Nature." The forum coincides with the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16), which is hosted in Riyadh from 2nd to 13th of December. The event brings together hundreds of policymakers, business leaders, experts, and specialists from around the globe making it the first of its kind in the MENA region and the largest multilateral conference ever hosted by the Kingdom.

Tanmiah Food Company Joins Forces with Saudi Green Initiative, Contributing to Saudi Vision of Planting 10 Billion Trees, as Highlighted at COP16

For the second consecutive year, Tanmiah is participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP). Having joined COP28 in Dubai last year under the Saudi Green Initiative pavilion, Tanmiah is now participating in COP16 with a dedicated exhibition stand showcasing its sustainability initiatives and projects.

The Saudi Green Initiative has announced several initiatives in partnership with the private sector, including Tanmiah Food Company. During its participation in the forum, Tanmiah will highlight its plans and achievements in afforestation, including initiatives such as the 'One Million Trees' initiative in Saudi Arabia and the '100,000 Trees' project in Bahrain (part of the Green Middle East initiative). Additionally, the Company will showcase its innovations in sustainability and environmental protection.

In 2020, the Company launched the One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge. Omnipreneurship philosophy, based on 3 main principles of Giving, Earning, and Sustaining, reflects Tanmiah's dedication to supporting the community and protecting the environment, all while achieving its business objectives.

The 2020 challenge aimed at transforming poultry waste into eco-friendly materials. The winning solution, a biodegradable plastic made from biochar is being displayed at Tanmiah's pavilion. Tanmiah also showcases at cop 16, the shortlisted projects from its second One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge launched in 2022, which seeks groundbreaking desert farming solutions to combat desertification.

H.E. Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah, commented:

"Tanmiah has always been committed to sustainability, and we are proud of the progress made over the years. Our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint across the supply chain, our carbon-neutral approach, and our initiatives to turn waste into added value are all integral to our vision of becoming the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030. Today we are proud of Tanmiah's 'One Million Tree' initiative, which has been announced as one of the key new initiatives playing a role in the Saudi Green Initiative besides selecting Tanmiah as a partner.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, the Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, commented on the event, stating, "Our participation in Cop16 reaffirms our commitment to sustainability. We are proud to be a part of this important event that is significantly contributing to the Kingdom's climate and environmental goals of becoming carbon neutral. Our exhibit will showcase innovative solutions, such as valorizing poultry waste into eco-friendly materials and, converting barren and dry land to cultivable land for producing feed raw materials and creating self-reliance in food safety. Through our participation, we aim to contribute to Vision 2030 (https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/en) and Saudi Arabia's target of net zero by 2060."

Tanmiah's ongoing commitment to sustainability has earned it a spot among the new initiatives playing a pivotal role in the Saudi Green Initiative to accelerate afforestation efforts by planting millions of trees. This aligns with Saudi Arabia's objective to safeguard current and future generations by providing essential protection against extreme weather conditions due to global warming and climate change.

